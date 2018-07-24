Wooden Flooring Products – Style In Harmony

Nordic Homeworx

Level 12, Sidra Tower

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 4369 5569

Email: info@nordichomeworx.com

Timeless and classic, sleek and stylish, and elegant and eco-friendly are some of the words that can be used about Kährs from Nordic Homeworx. With fascinating designs and classic flooring patterns or special finishes, wooden flooring in Dubai has been used by homeowners for decades.

Kährs is known for its wide range of natural and pre-finished engineered wood floors. Browse through their range of flooring choice and get inspired. Kährs wood floors have been installed in residences and commercial spaces throughout Dubai. Customers who visit the showroom are offered a glimpse of the comfortable, durable, elegant, natural and eco-friendly bespoke wooden flooring in Dubai, a true style that is always in fashion.

Discover the month’s special offers and floors available in stock and the latest guide for homeowners to find their dream trends and designs.

The Beach Opaque Shine collection has a white semi-transparent stain and high-gloss lacquer that exudes a special coziness making the flooring product come alive.

The Oak Estoril is a timeless classic where the natural wood characteristic is enhanced and topped with white stained natural oil, the light colouring matching almost any furnishing style.

The Chevron White collection is warm, white, welcoming and creamy with the occasional cracks, knots and fillings. The almost archaic appearance is further emphasized by the knots and cracks in the textures of the wood.

The Ash Mariehamn is white and light-coloured flooring that provides a subdued and harmonious impression. The warm atmosphere exudes a pleasant coziness and is reinforced by the natural finish of this floor.

The Pearl Shine collection is a clean oak strip of white pearl shimmer and offers the space an air of lightness. It is of a fine elegance and natural quality. This simple beauty made up of oak wood fits into a modern ambiance with a clear texture.

About Us

Nordic Homeworx was established in 2006 in Dubai. With the primary goal of bringing high quality Swedish wood flooring to the region, the Company is the exclusive distributor of Kährs. The flooring company has established its brand in the country while paying homage to Nordic heritage. Get your free consultation today by speaking to a consultant on +971 4 369 55 or emailing at hello@nordichomeworx.com to book an appointment.