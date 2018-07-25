Instrument Transformer Market Research Report Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The phenomenal growth in the industrial sector across the globe is creating a massive power requirement for the proper functioning of the sector. The high dependability of industrial sector towards power is enabling the growth for the power equipment in the sector. The enormous amount of power consumption in the industrial sector with varying load capacity is expected to boost the transformer market during the forecast period. Global initiatives to use more renewable and non-conventional energy sources, smart grids, & the global need to upgrade transmission grids boost the global instrument transformer market. These transformers are widely used by power plants, industrial plants and conventional electric utility companies. The constant need for electricity and the unstable electricity supply situation in most developing countries, will aid in the growth of the instrument transformers market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating price of raw materials and high cost of transformers, are the factors that may hamper the growth of the market.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Toshiba Corporation Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Group

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hyosung Corporation

JSHP Transformers

Major Points Of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Market Research Analysis:-

Global instrument transformer market has been segmented based on rating, Enclosure Type, end-user and region. Based on rating, instrument transformer market has been divided into distribution voltage, sub-transmission voltage, high voltage transmission and extra high voltage transmission. Distribution voltage is expected to be the fastest growing rating segment of the market.

Based on end-user, instrument transformer market has been segmented into Power Utilities, Industries & OEMS, and Others. Power Utilities accounted for the largest market share. Utility sector defines a category of stocks of utilities such as power generation plants. The sector contains companies such as electric, gas and water firms, and integrated providers. Because utilities require significant infrastructure, these firms require heavy electrical equipment for efficient performance and production of the energy. The global growth in the conventional and non-conventional power plants are creating a huge scope for the transformer market development. Industrial transformer acts as a power transmission and distribution equipment in the utility sector, which step-up or set-down the current voltage as per the end-user requirement.