Ultrasonic Spirometers Market Current Trends & Opportunities by 2026

Spirometer is an apparatus that measures the capacity of lungs. It is used to perform pulmonary function tests (PFT). The device specifically measures volume and speed (flow) of air inhaled and exhaled by lungs during breathing. Spirometers are helpful in assessing respiratory disorders such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis by inspecting ventilation i.e., obstructive and restrictive patterns of a lung. The airflow is measured by ultrasonic waves and Doppler effect technology. Recent advancements in sensor technology for ultrasonic spirometers enable the device to be optimized for home monitoring. Ultrasonic flow metering allows the manufacture of easy-to-use and low-maintenance spirometers.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45090

Increase in preference for home-based diagnostic tools, efficient monitoring of pulmonary functions by ultrasound spirometers, and rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the global ultrasonic spirometers market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about technological advancements in spirometers in developing countries and reimbursement issues for ultrasonic spirometers in some countries are projected to restrain the global ultrasonic spirometers market from 2018 to 2026.

The global ultrasound spirometers market can be segmented based on technology and end-user. In terms of technology, the global market can be classified into volume measurement, peak flow measurement, and flow measurement. The peak flow meters segment dominated the market in 2017 due to rise in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD) and aging global population. The segment is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to automatic internal calibration of ultrasonic spirometers and introduction of ultraviolet (UV) light assisted disinfection feature in the device by key manufacturers. However, rise in number of smokers across the globe and government participation in prevention & control of respiratory disorders are expected to propel the flow measurement segment from 2018 to 2026. In terms of end-user, the global ultrasonic spirometers market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, attributed to rise in investment by public & private players for the betterment of healthcare sector in the developing countries, and favorable reimbursement policies. However, ultrasonic spirometers do not require daily external calibration, which is likely to propel usage in clinics and home care settings. Rise in number of patients with asthma and bronchitis owing to increasing air pollution is projected to boost the growth of the home care settings segment from 2018 to 2026.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=45090

Geographically, the global ultrasonic spirometers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, attributed to increase in strategic operations of key manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and rise in per capita expenditure of the population on health care. Emergence of local & regional manufacturers for ultrasonic spirometers in Europe is expected to augment the market in the region during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for ultrasound spirometers from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in adoption of digital connectivity in diagnostic equipment, cost-efficient design of ultrasonic spirometers, and efficient integration in hospital information systems.

Key players operating in the global ultrasonic spirometers market include Vitality Medical, ndd Medizintechnik AG, KWIPPED, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., Schiller AG, Welch Allyn, GE Healthcare, Uscom Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., and Midmark Corp. Introduction of advanced features such as wireless connectivity in ultrasonic spirometers is a key focus of the manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45090

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/