Wind Tower Market 2018 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecasts Report to 2023

Market Overview:-

Renewable energy can be produced from a wide variety of sources including wind, solar, hydro, tidal, geothermal, and biomass. By using more renewables to meet its energy needs, many countries try to lower their dependence on imported fossil fuels and make its energy production more sustainable. The renewable energy industry also drives technological innovation and employment towards growth.

The growth in wind energy is due to the increasing demand for clean and reliable energy to reduce the global carbon emissions and to maintain ecological balance, by generating electricity through renewable resources. However, high initial capital cost of projects, with high maintenance cost and logistics issues, can hinder the wind tower market.

Different types of wind towers are used for the efficient generation of wind energy. Tubular steel towers, concrete towers, lattice towers and hybrid towers are used for large wind turbines. Whereas, guyed pole towers are used for small wind turbines. Wind tower being one of the most important parts of a wind turbine would cost 25% to 30% of the total cost of wind turbine. Wind towers are specially designed for different applications. Wind towers are manufactured for both, onshore wind turbine and offshore wind turbine.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global wind tower market are Suzlon Energy Limited (India), Enercon GmbH (Germany), CS Wind Corporation (South Korea), General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Trinity Structural Towers, Inc. (U.S.) , Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Ambau (Germany), and Broadwind Energy (U.S.).

Extensive research in this market has brought to light that contract is a key strategy adopted, extensively, by the players to spread their geographical presence and achieve operational efficiencies. Agreements & Partnerships, are also major strategies adopted by the major players in the global Wind tower market. This strategy is widely adopted to increase the number of offerings to the customer.

Global Wind tower Market:

Currently, the wind energy is in the growth stage. This is due to the increase in demand for power, global initiatives to use more renewable, non-conventional energy sources, and the global need to restrict carbon emission. European governments and the EU, as a whole, have supported wind projects with favourable incentives, as part of their carbon emission reduction goals. Europe region is currently the leading in wind tower market, and is followed by North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to many reasons. Increasing wind power generation capacity, stringent environmental regulations for emissions from burning conventional fuel, increasing demand of larger blades, and increased government support for wind power projects, are some of them. Currently, China has the largest number of wind energy projects under planning and construction phase, which is followed by Japan and South Korea.

Major Points Table Of Content:-

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

3.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.5 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

Continued……..