In-Memory Database Market Simulation Type, Investment opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook

Market Highlights:

The global in-memory database market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast periodowing to the high growth opportunities in emerging economies and rising adoption of in-memory database storage system by private and government organizations. Moreover, increasing demand for in-memory database across various industry verticals such BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, and others. Furthermore, the numerous advantage of database such as fast data-retrieval speeds that attracts enterprises facing issues with large size database transactions and management.

The global in-memory database market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the in-memory database market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American in-memory database market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) in this region. Owing to presence of major market players, technical expertise, and growing demand for in-memory database system for quick storage and fast transfer of files. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the in-memory database market.

In the global in-memory database market, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the ability to provide outsourcing service in real-time intelligence with advanced predictive analytics on different applications is aiding the market.

The global in-memory database market is projected to reach USD 7 billion at a CAGR of over 19% by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation:

The global In-Memory Database Market is segmented on the basis of by data type, processing type, application, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical. By the data type, the market is segmented into relational, NoSQL, and NewSQL. By the processing type, the market is segmented into online analytical processing (OLAP), and online transaction processing (OLTP). By the application, it is segmented into transaction, reporting, analytics, and others. And by the deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise, on-demand, and on-cloud. By organization size segment, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into such BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, and others

Some of the prominent players in the global In-memory database market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Teradata Corporation (U.S), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Tableau software (U.S.), Kognitio Ltd. (U.K.), VoltDB (U.S.), Datastax (U.S.), ENEA (Sweden), McObject LLC (U.S.), Altibase Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for in-memory database system for quick storage and fast transfer of files. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of mobile applications.

