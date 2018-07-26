Laminating Adhesives Market Professional Survey Grooming Factor’s 2025

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/laminating-adhesives-market.html

Solvent less adhesives are applied at lower weight and can be used for commonly used substrates for packaging. These adhesives require lower energy during application; hence, they have lower carbon footprint. Water-based laminating adhesives consist of a combination of vinyl or acrylic latexes with water dispersed urethane resins containing ionic groups, compounded with aziridine or water dispersible isocyanates as an adhesion promoter or cross-linker to impart the properties of adhesiveness, heat resistance, and water resistance.

Laminating adhesives are used in different applications such as flexible packaging, industrial, automotive, and others. Increase in awareness about product safety is boosting the demand for high end packaging materials globally. Laminating adhesives are used in packaging materials of snack food, confectionery, meat, cheese, agricultural chemicals, medical products, etc. Flexible packaging requires flexibility, printability, impermeability to water vapor, and permeability to carbon dioxide.

The finishing of laminating adhesives on an automobile provides durability against the exterior environment. It also provides color and appearance attributes of texture, gloss, wet-look, and distinctness of image. Laminating adhesives are used in the interior trim of vehicles, display modules, frames, etc. in automotive applications. Industrial applications of laminating adhesives include coatings, plastics, wood board, and double coated tape.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42479

Solvent-based adhesives are easy to apply; however, organic solvent-based laminate adhesives present problems during manufacturing the laminate and using it in sensitive packaging materials. Solvents have to be removed by evaporation if organic solvents such as toluene, acetone, ethyl acetate, etc. are used in solvent-based laminating adhesives. This evaporation causes air pollution. Its fumes are harmful to the health of individuals. Furthermore, traces of solvent still remain in laminate constructions made from solvent-based adhesives.

These fumes can enter the packaged product and contaminate the material present inside. Implementation of stringent government regulations on the emission of volatile organic compounds in developed regions of the world is compelling users of solvent-based laminating adhesives to shift to water-based products. Therefore, water-based laminating adhesives are anticipated to be witnessing strong growth during the forecast period. The flexible packaging application segment dominated the global laminating adhesives market in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com