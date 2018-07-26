Looking for a new kitchen in Cape Town?

Home Decor Interiors strive to be the market leaders in the kitchen, bathroom and home renovation industry, both residential and commercial. HDI focuses on consistently driving top-notch service with the highest quality materials, to deliver stunning, outstanding kitchen and bathroom renovations within your budget.

HDI is your one-stop contractor in the building space where plumbing, electrical, painting, joinery, tiling and all building matters are concerned. With over 20 years’ experience in home improvement projects, the business has built up a trust that their clients have come to rely on. Why deal with multiple contractors when you can be assured of HDI’s knowledge and experience. Their consultants know what it takes to get the project done on time, with the right service.

HDI is passionate about the standard of their work, which meets the SABS ISO 9001 certification and they have built a reputation in the industry for putting clients first. This has enabled local media coverage – HDI has been featured in YOU Magazine, Huis Genoot and on Top Billing for the home upgrade and kitchen renovation of swimming Olympic champion, Chad Le Clos.

List of services:

Customised photorealistic 3D designs.

In-house project management.

Tiling, building, electrical & plumbing work done by qualified artisans.

We service the whole of Cape Town and all surrounding areas.

We supply grey water during times of water restrictions.

Professional experienced designers.

Whether you are looking for a home renovation, bathroom upgrade or a new kitchen in Cape Town. Contact Home Decor Interiors, Maitland. They Deliver!

For more information: http://homedecorinteriors.co.za/

Contact:

Unit 5, Corner 6th Ave & 1st Street

Maitland, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

Tel: 021 593 8299