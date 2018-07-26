MusConv Helps Transfer Playlists Easily from iTunes to Amazon Music

London, United Kingdom (July 26, 2018) – Amazon Music lets music enthusiasts stream their favorite songs and music files in high quality across various devices. Music is also available for download on a subscription basis. Many music lovers wish to relish the Amazon Music experience, but are unable to import the playlists that they have created on iTunes. A powerful software program, MusConv.com lets music lovers import their playlists from iTunes to Amazon Music.

The program comes in a subscription basis. The most affordable package is Basic, and users can upgrade to Professional or Ultimate if they want advanced features. While Basic lets users transfer songs and playlists without any limit per session and also export playlists in CSV and get free updates for two years, the more advanced packages let them get free lifetime updates, Priority support, support for Apple Music and the scope to delete duplicate tracks from playlists.

Users interested in transfer of playlists can check out the official website of MusConv at MusConv.com, and choose any of the subscription packages to be able to use the software. It is easy to transfer music playlists. Other than iTunes and Amazon Music, the software also supports other major music streaming websites such as Google Music, Spotify, Pandora and Deezer.

