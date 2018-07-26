Paya Lebar Quarter is Designed to Inspire a Productive Workforce

A healthy working environment helps employees become more efficient. Paya Lebar Quarter offers a thriving workspace surrounded by many healthy amenities.

[SINGAPORE, 26/07/2018] – Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), a $3.3billion mixed-use development, is the most centrally located business hub outside the city centre of Singapore, spanning close to one million square feet of Grade A workspaces across its three office towers.

PLQ Workplace is also the first in Singapore to register for the WELL Core and Shell Certification by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

Creating a Productive Workforce

The registration for the WELL Core and Shell certification is aligned with the development’s mission to create a healthier, happier and more productive workforce.

Working in a healthy workplace can improve productivity, reduce medical and insurance claims, absenteeism and staff turnover. Today, organisations look beyond the monetary cost of occupying an office building, and are focused on developing the quality and productivity of their workforce.

Improving Employee Health

On average, nearly 90% of a company’s operating costs are tied to staff-related expenses. Rick Fedrizzi, CEO of IWBI, says that providing incentives that improve the health and well-being of employees lead to improved employee engagement and satisfaction levels. Progressive organisations recognise that the ‘people-first’ approach of encouraging a healthy workplace is key to boosting productivity.

A Thriving Ecosystem

PLQ Workplaceoffers a stunning working environment surrounded by various amenities such as a robust transportation network,diverse retail and entertainment offerings andalfresco dining options. . PLQbelieves in the importance of seamlessly connecting office executives to amenities that promote healthy living. From parks that are suitable for yoga to cafes that offer a variety of meal options, office executives are granted multiple opportunities to leverage on the thriving ecosystem.

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter is developed by Lendlease, an international company with a record of highly successful urban redevelopment projects. PLQ is the main catalyst of the URA’s masterplan to make Paya Lebar a world-class commercial business hub set in between Singapore’s central business district and Changi Airport.

