The Manhattan Center Provides a World-Class Venue for Major Concerts in New York

[NEW YORK, 07/26/2018] — The Manhattan Center offers world-class venues for performing artists who will hold a concert in New York City. The company has a team of professionals who work together to pull off an outstanding show.

Exceptional Event Venues

The Manhattan Center offers three remarkable venues including The Hammerstein, The Grand, and The Bank. Each venue is spacious, accommodating 400 to 3,500 guests. Additionally, the three venues have individual dressing rooms, private salons, and opera boxes that performers can use.

Among the three, The Hammerstein and The Grand are more popular and considered two of the best venues in New York City.

The Manhattan Center says that The Hammerstein has a hand-painted ceiling that is 75-foot high. This feature is an advantage for sound, lighting, and set design.

Meanwhile, The Grand showcases a visually stunning space. Manhattan Center describes it as a place where a production team can turn a dream into a reality.

Services Provided

According to the Manhattan Center, artists will perform using advanced sound and lighting systems. Using these systems, artists can deliver seamless performances throughout their show.

Guests and audience can also stay near the concert venue because The New Yorker, a Wyndham Hotel, is connected to the Manhattan Center. The location of the hotel is ideal for people who want to explore the city because it is close to several landmarks such as Broadway, Madison Square Garden, and more.

In addition, the Manhattan Center explains that The New Yorker hotel has 1,000 rooms and suites to entertain more guests. Period architecture and furnishing is the distinct design and finish of each room.

Apart from the venues and accommodation, the Manhattan Center offers catering services through partners.

About the Manhattan Center

The Manhattan Center provides world-class venues for a wide range of events, from concerts and shows to galas and corporate gatherings. The company offers state-of-the-art equipment to help shows run seamlessly. It is the only venue in the city hosting big events, concerts, and TV and audio productions.

For more information, visit https://mc34.com/ today.