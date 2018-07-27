Accent Deck Design Adds Beauty and Charm to Properties with Their Unmatched Exclusive Deck Designing

West Austin, TX (July 27, 2018) – In the world of custom-made decks and balconies, Accent Deck Design is undoubtedly the top-notch organization designing and building a vast range of brilliant custom-made Decks and Balconies, lovely Pergolas and Arbors and beautiful Privacy Screens rendering opulence and charm to the properties. The company is indeed the top-most Privacy Screen Contractor Round Rock TX offering all these superior catalogs of services following the client requisites at affordable prices.

The professional design experts give an elaborate catalog of decks and balconies to choose from for any private or commercial property at economical prices. Every project is custom-built configured as per the client’s request to get the desired successful result. The Composite Decks from Accent Deck Design are of superior quality that is highly dependable and of low maintenance. These types of decks neither rot nor warp and are a beautiful rendition to the property. The company is the best Timber Tech Deck Contractor Austin TX when it comes to their highly durable Wood Decks that specially made with FSC Certified Wood which are exclusively custom-made.

The company designs elegant Privacy Screens that conceal unwanted spaces or storage areas to create the division of space intelligently and offer an excellent backdrop to the outdoor area. The company’s vast portfolio of beautiful and unique Pergolas and Arbors are an example of how they can provide protection as well as create a tranquil and esthetic aura to the property.

The company is a prominent BBB Accredited Business and a notable member of the renowned Texas Association of Builders. They are also a respected member of the well-known organization Home Builders Association Greater Austin as well as the Deck Industry Association.

About ACCENT DECK DESIGN:

With over 20 years of exceptional experience in the field, James McDowell is the leading man who is the owner and operator behind Accent Deck Design. The company is a work driven ever-growing industrious organization with a progressive client base which speaks volume about their motto to deliver only the best. The company takes pride in dealing with a vast array of properties with utmost dedication by providing superior and long-lasting design solutions. The company excels with their diligent, skilled professionals, strategic custom-made designs, and affordable pricing.

