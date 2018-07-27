SPDT 4 LIFE Is Revolutionising the Way Cancer Is Treated

Guangzhou, China (July 26, 2018) – A leader in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment that combines the best of traditional medicine and protocols with the latest research and proven holistic and alternative treatments, SPDT 4 LIFE offers revolutionary and effective evidence-based cancer treatments that produce results. The center’s highly experienced medical staff combines all of these treatments, its own extensive knowledge, and the most recent advances in cancer research to create personalised cancer treatment programs designed to meet the unique and specific needs of each of its patients.

Sought out by patients around the world who desire to take advantage of its unique approach and positive record of success, SPDT 4 LIFE offers the following key advantages for cancer treatment:

• A truly unique and forward-thinking cancer treatment center that combines the best of holistic care with the best of traditional western and eastern medicines all under the one roof – in a world class oncology ward – run by highly skilled and experienced oncologists and specialists

• Wide range of holistic, alternative and traditional cancer therapies that take advantage of proven treatments and the latest advances in research

• World class facilities offering the most technologically advanced diagnostic equipment

• A highly skilled and experienced medical team plus ready access to all of the hospital’s other departments to address any need

• Highly personalised treatment protocols, diagnostics, and leading genetic testing to fully optimise results

• Outstanding team of oncologists, doctors and staff manage every aspect of their patient’s personalised care

• Keen focus on returning patients to optimal health and well-being, while correcting underlying health concerns that contributed to or encouraged cancer growth

• Commitment to patient education and knowledge every step through the process

SPDT 4 LIFE is dedicated to helping every patient achieve an optimum recovery from their cancer. With a commitment to use the latest, most effective and appropriate diagnostics and treatments, the Center educates, eliminates and rejuvenates each patient to their fullest potential.

To learn more about SPDT 4 LIFE’s revolutionary holistic cancer treatments, to schedule a completely confidential consultation, or for more information about the treatment center itself, please visit the website and email admin@cancertherapies.cc, or call +1 86 20 3779 3597.

SPDT 4 LIFE is a world leading holistic cancer treatment center located at the Golden Sand Bay Hospital in Guangzhou, China. Born from a vision to build the world’s best holistic cancer treatment center, SPDT 4 LIFE is revolutionising the way cancer it treated. Replacing cancer-enhancing habits with cancer-fighting habits, the center empowers each of its patients to lead a truly healthy lifestyle.

One of the best and certainly the most unique thing about SPDT 4 LIFE is that it combines everything in the one place, making things easy and efficient for the patients. Usually patients would have to go to a number of different places for this level of care. Perhaps a few places for their holistic and wellness treatment and then to an oncology ward in a hospital for their cancer treatment. SPDT 4 LIFE combines the best and latest of all these treatments under the one roof, which is perhaps the only place anywhere in the world that does this.

