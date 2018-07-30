RFID Printer Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2023: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights:

An RFID printer creates RFID smart labels, which uses radio frequency technology for transmitting information through user systems. These systems helps in integrating RFID labels into images through different print formats. In majority of cases, RFID printers integrate labels in barcodes, so that the shipping process can be made easier by scanning the shipment which helps in saving time. These printers use thermal transfer technology to integrate RFID labels which consists of integrated circuit and antenna for communication purpose.

RFID printers are used in various fields such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and many more. The printer contains an RF encoder, which helps in transmitting the data to the chip and encodes it. RFID printers also print the label itself, adding a barcode, graphics or any other information desired to the label itself. The rising demand for better inventory management systems, rapid technological advantages in printing technology are driving the market growth. However, the high costs of printing and poor printing quality are restraining the market growth.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4538

Major Key Players

Zebra Technologies Corporation,

SATO Holdings Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Toshiba Tec Corp.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd,

Wasp Barcode Technologies,

Dascom,

Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. and Godex International Co. Ltd. are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global RFID Printer Market.

The global RFID Printer Market is expected to reach approximately USD 4.82 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.90% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News

Jan, 2018 – Lexmark International Inc, a global imaging solutions provider, launched an RFID laser printer for manufacturing sector. The printer helps in eliminating mismatches among RFID tags and labels, and helps in producing reliable RFID colour print.

Oct. 2017 – SATO America, a global provider of Auto ID solutions, partnered with Metalcraft global leader of durable nameplate provider, launched Onsite Printable RFID tags, which can be encoded and printed on RFID thermal printers. This helps in eliminating configuration errors, and also speeds up the print process.

Industry Segments

The RFID printer sector globally can be split into categories such as applications, printing technology, printer type and region. The printer type segment has divided the industry is into desktop printers, industrial printers and mobile printers. The printing technology market is divided into direct thermal, thermal transfer and inkjet. The applications that are covered by the RFID printer sector include retail, manufacturing, healthcare, government, transportation and logistics, entertainment and others. Geographically, the industry is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further divided into Canada, U.S., Japan, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China and India.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region controls a major market portion due to the markets in China, India and Japan among others. The region’s development is credited to the increasing demand, speedy economic growth and the appearance of a large and middle businesses. The robust economic development and swift urbanization has helped to grow the RFID printer market in the Asia Pacific market. Though, the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow admirably over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rfid-printer-market-4538

Intended Audience