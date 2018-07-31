Biomass Boiler Market Competitive Analysis 2014 to 2022

According to a latest market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global biomass boiler market will log an impressive 19.9% CAGR from 2014 to 2022. The report, titled “Biomass Boiler Market – Global & U.K. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022”, states that the market’s valuation of US$1.80 bn in 2013 will increase to US$8.90 bn by 2022.

The report states that economic

development in China, Brazil, and India has led to the surging demand

for energy. This will open opportunities for alternate fuel sources such

as biomass boilers for energy needs. Typically, a biomass boiler

comprises a wood-fueled heating unit for heating and power generation

applications.In addition, the enforcement of standard specifications for

boilers has encouraged investments in this market in many parts of the

world. Government support in the form of tax incentives and

feed-in-tariffs and favorable regulations are bolstering the growth of

the global biomass boiler market.

However, factors such as biomass fuel

supply, handling, and storage are detrimental to the growth of this

market. Nevertheless, various schemes offered by national agencies of

countries hold promise for the development of the biomass boiler market

during the forecast period. For example, in the U.K., the renewable heat

incentive (RHI) offered by the government provides subsidies for

renewable heat technologies, biomass being one of them.The report

divides the global biomass boiler market on the basis of feedstock type,

end user, product type, application, and geography. Agriculture and

forest residues, woody biomass, biogas and energy crops, urban residues,

and others are the feedstock type segments of this market. Amongst all,

in 2013, woody biomass held the largest share of 78% in the global

market due to its uses for power and heat generation.

By product type, bubbling fluidized bed

boilers, circulating fluidized bed boilers, and stoker boilers are the

segments of the global biomass boiler market. It is the biomass stoker

boilers segment that dominated the global market in 2013 and is expected

to retain its dominance through the forecast period.Industrial,

commercial, and residential are the segments that divide the global

biomass boiler market on the basis of end-use; of these, it was the

commercial sector that was ahead of all other end-use segments in 2013.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4007

Power generation and heating are the two

segments that divide this market on the basis of application. Of the

two, heating holds the largest share accounting for almost 80% of the

global market in 2013.North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and

Africa, Europe, and Latin America are the regional segments of the

global biomass boiler market. In the developing countries of China,

India, and Brazil, regional strategies that are framed towards the

utilization of secure, affordable, and reliable energy sources have

contributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market.