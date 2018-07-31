Chinese Medicine | Herbal Medicine | Medicine Congress | Europe | 2018

Conference Series LLC Ltd is glad to announce “Medicine Congress 2018” on December 05-06, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal.The conference is working under the theme “Medicine Congress: A Breakthrough to Excellence”Medicine Congress 2018 main objective is to discuss about the recent on-going medicine research and how it can benefit mankind by treating previously untreatable diseases. This is going to be accomplished by the speakers and professors of varied demographics who are going to put forward their perception and research on the very topic.