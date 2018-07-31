Global Acrylic Resins Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Acrylic Resins Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

This report studies the Acrylic Resins market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Acrylic Resins market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Acrylic Resins.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Acrylic Resins in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Co.

Arkema SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

DIC Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Methacrylates

Acrylates

Hybrids

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Industrial & Commercial

Paper & Paperboard

Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Acrylic Resins Market 2018

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two: Acrylic Resins Market Overview

2.1 Acrylic Resins Product Overview

2.2 Acrylic Resins Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Methacrylates

2.2.2 Acrylates

2.2.3 Hybrids

2.3 Global Acrylic Resins Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Acrylic Resins Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Acrylic Resins Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Acrylic Resins Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Acrylic Resins Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Acrylic Resins Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Acrylic Resins Application/End Users

3.1 Acrylic Resins Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Paints & Coatings

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Industrial & Commercial

3.1.4 Paper & Paperboard

3.1.5 Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives

3.2 Global Acrylic Resins Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Acrylic Resins Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Acrylic Resins Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

