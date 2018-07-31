Medical Tourism market: Industry size, share 2018 – 2023

Medical tourism refers to folks traveling to a country except their own to get medical treatment. Within the past, this typically mentioned people who traveled from less-developed countries to major medical centers in extremely developed countries for treatment inaccessible in the home country. However, in recent years it should equally see those from developed countries who visit developing countries for cheaper medical treatments. The motivation may be also for medical services unavailable or illegal within the home country.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Medical tourism Market is speedily gaining recognition due to hovering health-associated expenditure within the western countries. Growing economies are, what is more, imparting cost-efficient medical treatments. Steeply-priced health care treatments inside the evolved international locations are taken into consideration because the principal motive that is compelling some of the patients to are searching for treatment elsewhere in developing international locations thereby boosting medical business enterprise in those international locations.

High treatment prices and prolonged prepared times for medical methods, being the two most vital factors in riding medical tourism business, are supported by easier and cheaper worldwide tour. Medical excellence in conjunction with worldwide certification are the other key factors fueling a majority of worldwide affected person come with the flow, ultimately boosting the North America medical tourism market.

Geographical Segmentation:

On the idea of geography, the North America market is analyzed beneath various regions notably the U.S and Canada. North America has the best percentage of the market and accounted for around 40% of the worldwide market, in 2018. Thanks to increases in accessibility and convenience of health care centers and rise in health care and analysis expenditure, North America contains a high market potential for the boom of the medical tourism market.

Major players in the market are Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

