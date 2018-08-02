Glass Cloth Tape Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2017 – 2025

Glass Cloth Tape Market: Snapshot

Glass cloth tape is increasingly used in greenhouse paneling. This is made from a textile material called as glass cloth. Glass cloth tape allows visible light to pass through them while filtering out the ultraviolet rays. They are patterned in various ways using the plain weaves. These cloths are made from linen, cotton warp, and tow weft. Glass cloth tapes have quality finishing and high durability and they are used in high temperature sealing applications. As these tapes are formulated with high-temperature abrasion resistant heat curing adhesives, they provide good adhesion, tearing resistance, and excellent temperature resistance properties. They can withstand up to 550°F temperature in the best cases.

The global glass cloth tape market is expanding at an impressive rate owing to their increasing application in the packaging industry. These cloth tapes are cheaper than their substitutes and provide desirable qualities, which is motivating manufacturers to increase their usage. Furthermore, technological advancements and product innovations are allowing the vendors to create glass cloth tape with high mechanical strengths and more heat resistance, which is propelling this market. The usage of glass cloth tapes as electrical insulators and increasing generation of renewable energy are expected to positively affect the market growth. Rapid industrialization in the developing economies is further poising in the growth of the market.

Among the various regions, the market for glass cloth tapes in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to rapid industrialization since last few years. Furthermore, the increasing demand from construction industry and developing manufacturing segments in countries such as India and China are expected to help this market grow in this region.

Glass Cloth Tape Market: Overview

Glass cloth tapes are originally used in greenhouse paneling to allow the ultraviolet rays of the sun to filter out while allowing visible light rays. Visible light rays are the only electromagnetic rays, which allows us to see a particular object. These tapes are made up of glass cloth, a textile material. The fabric is usually woven with plain weave and may be customized with patterns or designs, depending on the requirement. The material used in the manufacture of glass cloth tapes is linen; however, many companies use cotton to manufacture these tapes. Glass cloth tapes are highly used in high-temperature sealing applications. These tapes are known for high durability and quality finishing. Glass cloth tapes are usually formulated with heat curing adhesives with high-temperature abrasion resistance. Therefore, they provide excellent temperature resistance, tearing resistance, and good adhesion properties. Based on the duration and type of the heat source, these tapes can withstand temperatures up to 550°F or more.

