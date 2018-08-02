Global Solar PV Glass Market to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2025 | CAGR: 34.7%

Global Solar PV Glass Market is valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow USD 48.2 billion with the compounded annual growth of 34.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Solar PV Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Application (Utility, Residential, Non-Residential), by Type (Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated, Tempered, Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated, Others) by End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules, Thin Film PV Modules) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Agc Solar (Japan), Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India), Euroglas (Germany), F Solar Gmbh (Germany), Flat Glass Co. Ltd. (China), Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong), Guardian Glass (Thailand), Hecker Glastechnik Gmbh (Germany), Henan Huamei China Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), Interfloat Corporation (Germany). New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The North America region estimated for dominating the Solar PV Glass market during the forecast period.

The North America region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%

, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region for solar photovoltaic glass market during the forecast period.

Asia PacificSolar PV Glass market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

by Application:

Utility

Residential

Non-Residential

by Type:

Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated

Tempered

Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated

Others

by End User:

Crystalline Silicon PV Modules

Thin Film PV Modules

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

