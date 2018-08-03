Timberfix Offers Time-Saving Solutions with Ready-to-Use Joint Sealants

Ready-to-use sealants save time by skipping the priming process and reducing the time for preparation. Timberfix offers ready-to-use joint sealants from well-known brand Sika.

[LITHGOW, 03/08/2018] – Timberfix, a specialist in construction supplies and hardware products, offers ready-to-use sealants from the Sika brand. Timberfix’s product catalogue includes an exterior joint sealant and a fire resistant gap filler.

Ready-to-Use Exterior Sealant

Timberfix carries a wide range of interior and exterior sealants, some of which are ready to use without the need for priming and other time-consuming preparations.

One of these products is the Sika® BlackSeal BT, a one component joint sealant and adhesive with a butyl rubber base. The product is specifically designed for external sealing, bonding and repairing on roofs, walls and other exterior building elements.

The Sika® BlackSeal BT bonds to most common construction materials and delivers excellent adhesion even to damp substrates. With its high solids formulation, it allows excellent gap filling without shrinking.

Ready-to-Use Fire Resistant Joint Sealant

Another time-saving product in Timberfix’s catalogue is the Sika® Firerate, which is an intumescent joint sealant. It is an acrylic based jointing and sealing compound with a gunnable application. Formulated with inorganic fillers, the Sika® Firerate not only provides a fire barrier but also acts as a gap filler and joint sealant against water and dust penetration.

Sika® Firerate is suitable for sealing concrete and masonry joints required for fire rated resistance according to Australian Standards. It can be applied in tilt-up construction, precast and in-situ concrete, fire and acoustic rated plasterboard and fibre cement sheet. Being a sealant and fire barrier in one product with no need for primer, the product save on costs and time.

About Timberfix

Owned by a family of third-generation builders, Timberfix provides the best products and solutions based on their product knowledge and years of experience in the industry, The company specialises in fast and reliable deliveries of construction and hardware materials throughout Sydney.

