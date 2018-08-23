Digital Printing Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Digital Printing Packaging Market – Overview

Digital Printing Packaging is majorly used by the companies for attracting customers, and includes printing of digital images or text on the packaging of the product. This concept ensures the expansion of graphic arts, commercial printing, specialty printing, point of purchase, building wraps, and so on. The graphics are taken from the computerized file and transferred into printing equipment, therefore making the process more easy and time saving. The digital printing can ensure enhanced personalization. The set-up cost of digital printing is comparatively less whereas unit cost per copy is quite higher.

The increase in demand for digital printing packaging is positively impacting the growth of the global market. Rapid improvements in reliability of the digital printing is projected the boost the growth of market over the forecast period. Increasing competition among the existing players in the market is making digital printing more cost-effective. Changes in demand from end-users for more attractive and innovative packaging is positively impacting the growth of the market. Increasing popularity of digital printing also contributes to higher investment in machinery by various end use industries, thereby enhancing the growth of the market.

Tailor-made variations in digital printing offered for extending the on-shelf life of products is also facilitating the transformation of packaging industry. Commercialization is possible by effective use of digital printing packaging on corrugated boxes, labels, and cartons. The digital printing packaging is expected to experience huge opportunities with the increase in adoption of tailor-made caps which open up with colorful choices for brand owners.

Key Players

W S Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.), Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Quad Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Labels in Motion (U.S.), Reel Appeal Limted (U.K.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Digital Printing Packaging Market.

Digital Printing Packaging Market– Segmentation

The Digital Printing Packaging Market can be segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Packaging Type – Labels, Flexible Packaging, & Other

Segmentation by Technology – Inkjet, Electrophotography & Others

Segmentation by Application – Boxes, Cans, Bottles, and Others

Segmentation by End-User – Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods and Others

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Digital Printing Packaging Market– Regional Analysis

North America region is leading the global digital printing packaging market due to the huge investments made by the players for promoting digital printing packaging. The market in Europe is growing with the increase in demand for more attractive packaging solutions by the buyer. In Europe, Germany is the most demanding region for use of such digital printing packaging market.

Asia Pacific is leading the growth of the global digital printing packaging market owing to the presence of developing countries in the region such as India and China with increasing disposable income of the people and changing consumer taste and preferences. Also, the rapidly increasing food & beverage industries in China is positively impacting the global market growth. Industries in the region are projected to adopt high-quality standard and customized solution for digital printing packaging, which will in turn drive the growth of the global market.

In Latin America, countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are expected to generate market opportunities for various market players who are operating in the global market for digital printing packaging.

