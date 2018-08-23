Professional Hair Care Market Size to reach $24.7 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Professional Hair Care Market, published by KBV research, The Global Professional Hair Care Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Professional Hair Care Regular haircare products Market by Region in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The Shampoo market was the leading segment in the Global Professional Hair Care Market by Product Type in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Styling Agent market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Aveda Corporation), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

Global Professional Hair Care Market Size and Segmentation

By Product Type

Hair Coloring

Shampoo

Styling Agent

Straightening and Perming Product

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Salon

E-commerce

Pharmacy

Specialty Store

Others

Product ingredients

Regular haircare products

Natural and organic products

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

L’Oreal Group

Henkel AG & Co.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Corporation

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Aveda Corporation)

Avon Products Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Olaplex

Pai Shau

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market