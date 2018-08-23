RFID Locks Market to reach a market size of $12.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global RFID Locks Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Key Cards market would dominate the Global RFID Locks Market by Access Device during the forecast period. The Wearables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Mobile Phone & Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global RFID Locks in BFSI & Retail Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/rfid-locks-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global RFID Locks Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Nestwell Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Assa Abloy Group, Dormakaba Holding AG, MIWA Lock Co, Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd., Salto Systems S.L. and Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.
Global RFID Locks Market Size and Segmentation
By Access Device
Key Cards
Wearable
Mobile Phone & Others
By Application
Hospitality
Transportation & Logistics
BFSI & Retail
Automotive & Manufacturing
Residential
Government & Defense
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Nestwell Technologies
Honeywell International, Inc.
Siemens AG
Assa Abloy Group
Dormakaba Holding AG
MIWA Lock Co
Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
Salto Systems S.L.
Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.
