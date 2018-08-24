New Reduced Prices on Select B2C E-Commerce and Online Payments Reports

Hamburg-based secondary market research company, yStats.com, is pleased to announce significant discounts on popular market reports from 2017 and 2018!

yStats.com’s market reports highlight global, regional and local trends in B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets. The data for these reports was carefully compiled by an international team of researchers with long-term validity in mind and many reports include a variety of forecasts. Detailed product brochures and further information about all yStats.com market reports and services are available here.

Among the reports with discounted prices are:

Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2017 (Publication Date: 21/02/2018)

The report “Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2017” highlights key information about payment methods in online retail. The report contains a prediction that early in the next decade the share of B2C E-Commerce paid for by E-Wallets will surpass that of credit or debit cards.

Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2017 (Publication Date: 14/06/2017)

The report “Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2017” recognizes the Asia-Pacific region as the largest region in the global B2C E-Commerce market. The report showcases key findings about Asia-Pacific such as that it is forecasted to see double-digit growth rates as well as an expansion to the share of global online retail sales to about one-half through 2021.

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017 (Publication Date: 17/02/2017)

The report “Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017” reveals that online shoppers are increasingly comfortable with making purchases outside national borders. Citing varied primary sources, the report concludes that cross-border B2C E-Commerce’s share of total online retail will continue its growth over the next few years.

Find the list of selected discounted reports here:

Selected discounted reports on Payment

– Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2017

– Global Mobile Payment Methods: Second Half 2017

– Global Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2017

– Global Mobile Wallets 2017

Selected discounted reports on B2C E-Commerce

– Top 5 Country B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2017 to 2021

– Latin America B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

– Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

– Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

Selected discounted reports on Cross-Border,

M-Commerce, Gaming and Trends

– Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017

– Global M-Commerce 2017

– Global Digital Gaming Market 2017

– Innovation Trends in Global Retail and Payments 2017