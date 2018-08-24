Political Consulting in India by IPAC and NPAC

24 August 2018, Hyderabad – Political Consulting in India is slowly gearing up and creating an Impact in India Politics but requiring the standards like in U.S and U.K where its impact is seen not only in election management but also in Policymaking.

Political Consulting is a new evolving industry and Politicians are observing these services to have a sure shot victory. In this industry which is in a very nascent stage compared to western countries, we have predominantly two companies which are working for state-level parties making their mark, IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) & NPAC (National Political Action Committee).

IPAC, commanded by Prashant Kishore and NPAC commanded by Dev based out of Gujarat but now predominantly focused on AP and Telangana Politics. Both Prashant Kishore and Dev have their roots from BJP, they have worked for 2014 elections and presently occupied with upcoming Elections in the South.

The companies have the most anticipated Political Parties in Andhra Pradesh as clients. IPAC is working with YSRCP with a team comprising of 70-80 employees and NPAC is working with Jana Sena Party with 350 employees working round the clock. NPAC is far ahead by its competitor IPAC which does not offer services to the core like Booth level committee formation, Booth level Training, Influencer Management, issue recognition, Image management and war room management etc.

Dev, Chief Political Strategist of JSP has core BJP– Hindutva background that is helping him have vast ground level connectivity in a typical methodology of how BJP has grown in states, which were unexpected like Assam and Tripura. The services provided by NPAC are not just strategies but right from ground level Booth Committee Formations to Key leader Development workshops, Dev delivering high impact motivational speeches for cadre is being done to bring the new party into the 2019 Election race. Dev being a highly trained public speaker, motivational trainer and life coach has tactically put himself into the forefront.

NPAC is delivering the party needs by conducting booth level training to the cadre for all 175 constituencies of AP, which otherwise is never a strategy company’s role. If we look around only polished public speakers can emerge as leading politicians. NPAC has this advantage with its army of trained Public speakers locally in favor of its clients.

For a Party like JanaSena where visibility was less since inauguration, Dev has changed the face the party since May 1st, 2018. There is an immense growth in the Party from 3% to 18% in just 90 days. Though the Party is fighting its first elections, with a power pack support of NPAC it can bring a huge impact.

Discovering the issue, relieving the truth behind it and attaching a party line to it with robust speakers in various fronts should be the core job of political consulting companies. Right now NPAC team has definitely had the edge by looking at the way JanaSena is growing in Andhra Pradesh. NPAC’s sources inform us that they are expanding into Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other North Indian markets whereas IPAC is more or less certain to going back to BJP and manage their campaign in key states. Time will say what will be the future of political consulting in India with already two giants in the industry.

