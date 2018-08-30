Burning Mouth Syndrome Treatment Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Burning mouth syndrome (BMS) is a medical indication that causes chronic or recurrent sensation of burning and pain in the tongue, roof of the mouth, the gums, and the cheeks. The exact cause of burning mouth syndrome is not yet known. Symptoms of the disease appear suddenly or they may develop gradually over a period of time. The test for exact diagnosis of burning mouth syndrome is yet to be developed, which makes it challenging for physicians to treat the syndrome. The most common symptoms of the burning mouth syndrome are burning or scalding of the mouth, tingling of the mouth, sensation of dry mouth, and loss or change of taste. The pain caused due to BMS shows different patterns. It may occur every day, every month, or every year. BMS may also exhibit a pattern of appearing and disappearing symptoms. Based on cause, BMS can be classified into primary burning mouth syndrome and secondary burning mouth syndrome. No specific treatment or medication has been developed for the treatment of BMS; however, certain medications relive the symptoms.

The global burning mouth syndrome treatment market is projected to be primarily driven by the growing prevalence and incidence of BMS across the world. Studies have shown that women are 3–7 times more prone to BMS than men. The disease develops mostly after the age of 50. As this disease mostly occurs in elderly people, rapidly growing elderly population in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan is projected to be a key driver for the BMS treatment market in these countries during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising R&D investment for development of therapeutic drugs for BMS and development and launch of new products proposed in the near future are projected to fuel the worldwide demand for BMS therapeutic drugs in the next few years. On the other hand, lack of standard diagnostic methods or tests and poor understanding about causes of the disease are projected to restrain the BMS treatment market during the forecast period.

The global BMS treatment market can be segmented based on cause of disease, drug class, distribution channel, and geography. Based on cause of disease, the burning mouth syndrome treatment market has been classified into primary burning mouth syndrome and secondary burning mouth syndrome. In primary burning mouth syndrome, no clinical or diagnostic abnormalities are observed after tests. Secondary burning mouth syndrome is basically caused by underlying medical conditions. The secondary burning mouth syndrome segment is projected to account for a leading share of the global market by 2025. In terms of drug class, the market can be segmented into benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, miscellaneous topical agents, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. The retail pharmacy segment is estimated to dominate the global market by 2025.

Geographically, the global burning mouth syndrome treatment market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are likely to account for a significant share of the global market by 2025. The large share held by these regions is attributable to rapidly growing geriatric population and well-established health care facilities in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to large population in India and China and large geriatric population in Japan. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are estimated to expand at moderate CAGRs during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global burning mouth syndrome treatment market are Baxter International Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn Consumer Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Corp., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG), Fresenius Kabi AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), and Pfizer Inc.

