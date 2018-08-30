Just Patios Provides Options for Glare-Reducing Glass Enclosures

To reduce strong sun glare in outdoor home extensions, Just Patios offers room enclosures made from glare reducing glass. The material allows natural light to pass through without the strain and discomfort of sun glare.

[MORAYFIELD, 30/08/2018] — Just Patios, a Brisbane-based expert in commercial and residential additions, offers patio enclosures and extensions made from high-quality glass materials. To reduce strain and discomfort caused by sun glare, the company uses glare reducing glass for their room enclosures.

A Functional Space for the Family

In creating patio enclosures and extensions, Just Patios aims to accommodate the needs of a family by providing a functional space ideal for leisure and entertainment.

With this goal, the company offers glass porch and room enclosures to enhance the functionality of outdoor spaces. Just Patios has a team of licensed and professional builders who can deliver elegant and sound structures made from hand-picked materials backed with 15-year warranties.

Enhancing Comfort and Functionality with Glare Reducing Glass

Just Patios’ outdoor glass enclosures maximise natural light while reducing the strain and discomfort of sun glare. The company uses a range of quality glass that reduces the harsh glare of the Australian sun.

These types of glass materials disperse sunlight across a wider solid angle, which provides equal natural lighting even in bright, pointed lighting settings. Minimised sun glare enhances comfort and undisturbed leisure activities, like reading, watching television and using mobile gadgets, without compromising or blocking natural light.

About Just Patios

Since 2002, Just Patios has been actively designing and constructing outdoor living areas for both residential and commercial clients in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. With a commitment to address clients’ specific needs, Just Patios delivers structures that fit client requirements and ensures the highest quality of workmanship on every project. Apart from building and installing, Just Patios also takes care of important matters on the client’s behalf such as building approvals, site plans, lodge paperwork and coordinating with the local council. The company is a registered supplier to QBuild and other government agencies.

Visit http://www.justpatios.com.au/ to view previous projects.