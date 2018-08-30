Novelli Provides Bespoke Apparel for Quick and High-Quality Branding Work

Novelli, an NZ-based promotional branding business, offers branded apparel service for their clients. The team has worked with Blundstone in boosting sales through a promotional apparel strategy.

[TAKAPUNA, 30/08/2018] – Novelli, a promotional branding agency based in New Zealand, supplies bespoke apparel and turns them into profit-generating branded clothing. The team has partnered with Blundstone in successfully boosting their sales through a three-month promotional apparel campaign.

Bespoke Apparel

Novelli carries a wide range of customisable clothing that suits various branding requirements. Once an order has been confirmed, the Novelli team tailors the apparel to a unique style and dyes them in the client’s Pantone Matching System (PMS) colours. Whether the client needs one blank polo or a thousand pieces of bespoke clothing, the team takes a working concept and transforms it into an excellent branding strategy through bespoke promotional apparel.

The apparel items include:

• T-shirts, polo shirts and singlets

• Jackets, vests and thermal layers

• Shorts and track pants

• Socks and footwear

• Hi-vis apparel

• Aprons and headwear

Project Blundstone

Blundstone, a Tasmanian footwear company, partnered with Novelli to design a campaign that aimed to boost retail sales for two of their boot styles during the winter period of June to August. The Novelli team produced a popular street style t-shirt and cooler bag that came free with a purchase of any of the two new boot styles.

The campaign results proved that the project was successful, given the immediate rise of sales figures within the three-month period. The numbers exceeded Blundstone’s forecasts and have paved the way for more brand partnerships.

About Novelli

Utility, quality and relevance are the three things that make Novelli one of the leading promotional branding agencies in New Zealand. Speed and creativity are at the heart of their business, bringing every brand they work with to life through an extensive selection of promotional products, from branded signage to corporate tokens. Novelli is a thriving family business that has secured a reputation for their expert service, honesty and integrity as well as their true passion for promotional marketing.

For more information about Novelli and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at https://novelli.co.nz.