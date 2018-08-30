White Biotechnology Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2016 – 2024

The global white biotechnology market is largely consolidated, with the top five companies collectively accounting for over 71% of the market in 2015. Transparency Market Research states in a recent report that these prominent vendors, including Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Novozymes, DuPont, and Archer Daniels Midland Company, have focused largely on expanding their global footprint, mergers and acquisitions, and diversifying product portfolios.

The January 2016 inauguration of a new US$100 mn worth corn milling plant in Davangere, India, by Cargill, Inc., is an instance of the several expansion strategies that the companies in the market are pursuing to strengthen their positions in the highly competitive global market. Entry barriers in developing regional markets are relatively less intense and competition is moderate. Developed countries such as the U.S. feature fragmented markets and the presence of several companies operating amid intense competition.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2317

Government Initiatives Aimed at Raising Awareness and Increasing Usage to Fuel Global White Biotechnology Market

The vast environment-related benefits linked with the use of white biotechnology products across a number of application areas has led to the increased focus on the field’s development from industries as well as government bodies in the past few years. Most governments have either already allocated or are in the process of allocating substantial budgets for the implementation of white biotechnology technology in the industrial sector. Focus has also improved on attempts for increasing the production of biofuel, one of the most notable products of the field of white biotechnology, with the aim of reducing dependence on oil and gas imports, especially in countries with no or very sparse oil reserves. Strict emission norms are also compelling industries to adopt white biotechnology across an increasing number of application areas.

These factors are expected to have a significant impact on the overall development of the global white biotechnology market in the next few years. At the same time, the market is also expected to benefit from rapid technological developments in the field of production of white biotechnology products, making them cheaper and competitively priced as compared to conventional alternatives, such as, for instance, fossil fuels.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2317

Declining Fertility of Agricultural Lands and Unevenness in Feedstock Supply to Hinder Market’s Growth

To exploit the opportunity of the rising demand for bio-crops to its fullest, the trend of increased usage of fertilizers and pesticides with the view of improving yield has gained prominence in the past few years. The irresponsible use of fertilizers has stripped agricultural lands of their fertility to a huge extent. This issue is expected to have a direct impact on the overall production of bio-crops, the central determinants of the overall development of the white biotechnology market, hindering the overall growth prospects of the global market to a large extent.

Nevertheless, the fact that less productive lands could be used for the production of biofuel crops will enable the market get sustained gains in the next few years. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global white biotechnology market, which had a valuation of US$178.1 bn in 2015, will expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the period between 2016 and 2024 and rise to a valuation of US$262.3 bn by 2024.

Among the key product varieties available in the global white biotechnology market, the segment of biofuel dominated, accounting for a significant 38.16% share in 2015. The segments of biochemical and biomaterial held nearly 30% and 18% share in the global market, respectively, in the same year.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2317

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com