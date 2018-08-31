Global Skin Care Products Market to reach a market size of $176.6 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Skin Care Products Market is expected to attain a market size of $176.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The Face Cream market dominated the Global Skin Care Products Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Body Lotion market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Skin Care Products Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Skin Care Products have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-skin-care-products-market/

Global Skin Care Products Segmentation

By Type

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream

Anti-ageing Cream

Sun Protection Cream

Body Lotion

Mass Market Body Care Lotion

Premium Body Care Lotion

By Geography

North America Skin Care Products Market

U.S. Skin Care Products Market

Canada Skin Care Products Market

Mexico Skin Care Products Market

Rest of North America Skin Care Products Market

Europe Skin Care Products Market

Germany Skin Care Products Market

U.K. Skin Care Products Market

France Skin Care Products Market

Russia Skin Care Products Market

Spain Skin Care Products Market

Italy Skin Care Products Market

Rest of Europe Skin Care Products Market

Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market

China Skin Care Products Market

Japan Skin Care Products Market

India Skin Care Products Market

South Korea Skin Care Products Market

Singapore Skin Care Products Market

Australia Skin Care Products Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market

LAMEA Skin Care Products Market

Brazil Skin Care Products Market

Argentina Skin Care Products Market

UAE Skin Care Products Market

Saudi Arabia Skin Care Products Market

South Africa Skin Care Products Market

Nigeria Skin Care Products Market

Rest of LAMEA Skin Care Products Market

Companies Profiled

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Skin Care Products Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022)

Europe Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022)