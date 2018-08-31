Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2017 – 2027

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Introduction:

Alcohols consumed in dilutions, with a mixture of fruit flavors and other drinks have been popular since the inception of word cocktail in the early 1800’s. A ready to drink alcoholic beverage is a pre-mixed/ prepared and packed form of cocktail for direct consumption.

Available in almost all forms of spirits such as whiskey, rum, vodka, etc. a significant rise in sales has been witnessed by in recent years. Manufacturers are also eying this high growth segment and looking for consumer’s interest in flavors and blends of premixed drinks. Most often compared with the iconic beer, which is far better established in deriving major revenue. The RTD alcoholic beverages have witnessed comparatively much higher growth rate in the recent past.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Segmentation:

Ready to drink alcoholic beverages is segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of primary base for prepared drink and include; rum, whiskey, vodka, wine and others. Vodka based drinks being in popularity and brands such as Bacardi breezers gaining significant attention from consumers. On the basis of flavor the premixed alcoholic beverages is segmented as fruits, spiced and others.

It is further segmented on the basis of packing which include; cans, bottles and others (shot packing, squeeze packing).On the basis of distribution channel the fruit beer market is segmented into hyper/supermarket stores, departmental stores, specialty store and online retailers. Hyper/supermarket is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the ready to drink alcoholic beverages market, followed by specialty store segment. As we all know online stores offers great discounts and easy delivery options of the product at the doorstep, thus this segment is anticipated to grow enormously in the forecast period.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Regional Outlook:

The consumption of alcohol being most in the European countries such as Estonia, Belarus, Lithuania, France, and Germany has created constant demand for innovative new flavors based drinks in this region, with already existing drinks in this domain, consumer are willing to try something new. The premixed alcoholic beverages segment is thus driven by this large consumer demand for new flavors.

Significant demand for ready to drink alcoholic beverages is observed in countries such as Australia, Russia and Japan. The United States accounts for a significantly low number of alcoholic premixed drink in comparison to these countries, although a changing trend from cocktails in bars to bottles cocktails is expected to fuel the market growth in North America.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Drivers and Trends

Rising popularity of healthy alcoholic beverages driven by the demand in low calorie alcoholic drinks among health-conscious female. Virtually all the major players in the in ready to drink alcoholic beverages category have introduced lower-calorie forms of RTD or premixed alcoholic beverages. Companies such as Bacardi are promoting the line of natural flavors, juices and pure cane sugar based RTD alcoholic beverages as less than 90 calories and easy on the waist.

The convenience associated with the use of bottled premixed alcoholic beverage has been driving this segment of alcoholic drinks. Consumers want to enjoy the cocktail experience do not wish to keep the ingredients at home and go through the process of making a fine cocktail, ready to drink alcoholic beverages provides conveniences of already blended cocktail and offers products at a fraction of price of cocktails available in bars, clubs and other recreational places.

New product launches, manufacturers are flooding the market with new product lines and creating a supply driven demand. With existing forms of whiskey, vodka, rum, etc. based ready to drink alcoholic beverages, all new line of wine based drinks is also being introduced targeting not only consumers but also casual dinners.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Key Players:

With competition among key produces of alcoholic drinks rising, launching new products has become fairly common in order to sustain a greater brand equity. Some of the key players in the global liquor industry offering ready to drink or premixed alcoholic beverages include; Diageo plc., Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Suntory Holdings Limited, Halewood International Limited, The Brown-Forman Corporation, Bacardi Limited, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., Pernod Ricard SA., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV