AllOffice.Space Opens New West Coast Location

San Diego, CA, USA — Already well-established in Toronto and New York, AllOffice.Space is pleased to announce their newest facility in San Diego, Calif. This represents their first foray into the west coast, with additional expansion planned in the near future.

AllOffice.Space is an office leasing specialist company. They specialize in small businesses and startups that are looking for an office but cannot afford the rent or lease in a full building. The company offers flexibility in size and leasing options to suit almost any sized business.

“We were born out of necessity. Large cities have premium prices for office spaces and locations, so many smaller businesses are out of luck when trying to establish themselves or work with clients and the public. By offering a physical office they can work from, businesses are able to grow and flourish,” said Chris Allen of AllOffice.Space.

The San Diego location is the first of what the company hopes will be many on the West Coast. It has been a work in progress for some time but now the company has a solid foothold and ready to serve more clients.

“We knew the West Coast had plenty of options available for us, but we could not find the perfect location. This particular space came available in San Diego, and we took it as quickly as we could. Now that we have established ourselves firmly in California, it is only a matter of time before we can expand further into other states. AllOffice.Space is eventually looking at a location in every state in the union,” continued Allen.

The San Diego location is at 350 10th Ave. San Diego, Calif. Interested parties looking for the perfect office for their business should visit the website.

“We can schedule an appointment to walk through our facility in San Diego as well as answer questions. We can also discuss our other locations if there is interest in them as well,” said Allen.

Learn more at http://www.alloffice.space.