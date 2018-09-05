Global Demand for Heparin Coated Medical Devices -, By Application, Technology and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The global Heparin Coated Medical Device market is expected to witness a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Description: Heparin is a medication which is used as an anticoagulant (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism & arterial thromboembolism and is mostly used for treatment of heart attacks. The application of heparin coatings in medical devices is necessary because they reduce the foreign material response, which occurs when the medical device encounters the patient’s tissue.

Key driving factors of the heparin coated medical device market:

The major factor attributed to the rising demand of heparin coated medical devices in the healthcare industry rising increasing expenses on research and development. Moreover, high investments in research and development activities to analyse the underlying science behind heparin coating technologies and how the body responds to them further boost the market. The major factor restraining the growth of the market during the projected period is the excessive cost of the products and lack of medical expertise.

Global heparin coated medical device market, based on technique:

Ionically bonded heparin, covalently bonded heparin and physically entrapped heparin. Among these techniques, covalently bonded heparin technique is expected to account for largest share in the global heparin coated medical devices market followed by ionically bonded and physically entrapped heparin technique. The growth of covalently bonded heparin technique is driven by the wide application as absorbent and reduction of reaction when heparin is covalently attached to the medical devices surface

Global heparin coated medical device market, Based on device type:

Implantable Devices, surgical Instruments, catheters and other Devices. Other devices include bypass equipment’s such as blood oxygenators, reservoirs, pumps and disposable products etc. The Implantable devices segment is expected to command the largest share of heparin coated medical devices market owing to the properties of heparin like anticoagulant and ease of application.

Global heparin coated medical device market, by Application:

Cardiovascular, general surgery, orthopaedics and others including Dentistry. Cardiovascular segment is anticipated to account for the major market share of heparin coated medical devices during the forecast period. The overall growth of the brain monitoring market with respect to cardiovascular segment is primarily driven by the rapid increase in cardiovascular diseases with respect to the aging population. The cardiovascular segment is followed by general surgery and orthopaedics.

Global heparin coated medical device market, by geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such increasing health expenditure and rising disposable income in the developing countries is fuelling the growth of heparin coated medical device market in Asia Pacific.

Global heparin coated medical device market, Key participants:

Medtronic, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC, Vygon Group, Maquet Getinge Group, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Surmodics, Inc, Corline Systems, AB, Jotec GmbH, Baxter International, Inc, Spire Corporation, etc. Expansions, mergers and partnership are the strategies implemented by key market players to expand their R&D competences and geographic presence in the global market.