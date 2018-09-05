Metal Catalyst Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Forecast to 2023

The Global Metal Catalyst Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, analyzing the potential of the Metal Catalyst market, and also provides data and forecasts on the market structure, dynamics, and trends. The report proves as a valuable source of repository for the intending clients with up-to-date market intelligence and assists them in making strategic investment decisions. Additionally, the report distinguishes and studies emerging trends along with crucial drivers and major challenges faced by the industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Metal Catalyst market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The segments and sub-segment of the market are explained in details.

The market is defined by the presence of a large number of leading players and new entrants, including but not limited to platform providers, service providers, device manufacturers, developers, and content providers. One of the major strategies adopted by the key players functioning in the Metal Catalyst market is the acquisition of small-scale participants and start-ups, in order to acquire significant market share and gain competitive advantage. The key players operating in this industry have also been identified and profiled thoroughly in this report.

Scope of the report:

This research report presents an extensive study of the market and comprises of significant insights, facts, previous data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market facts and projections with an appropriate set of methodologies and assumptions. It provides analysis and data on the basis of market segments and sub-segments, regions, product type, and distribution channels.

Competitive Landscape:

The report displays potential growth opportunities over the forecast period, while also highlighting the market drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, competitive landscape, and other key aspects, such as the supply chain with regards to the global market. The report covers the qualitative aspects such as the value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and the technological roadmap for the global market.

What the report offers:

Market Overview for the Global Metal Catalyst Market and the identification of the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the Global Metal Catalyst Market, with competitive landscape and geographic analysis on a global and regional scale.

Determination of different factors responsible for changing the market landscape, rising future opportunities and determination of leading players, which can affect the market on a regional scale.
Company profiles of the leading competitors along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.
Determination and analysis of the macro- and microeconomic factors that affect the Global Metal Catalyst Market, as per the regional analysis.

In the end, This report is an assimilation of trustworthy and updated information, quantitative and qualitative evaluation by industry analysts, inputs from industry professionals and leading competitors across the industrial value chain. The report provides a detailed study of the key trends and development patterns, micro- and macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with the market attractiveness based on the classifications.

In a survey conducted by Intermec at the end of last year, it was reported that mid-sized warehouses lose approximately 3,000 hours a year due to workforce inefficiencies. The survey also noted that 30 percent of warehouse managers had not conducted a review of their processes in the warehouse in the past year. In this article, I cover five strategies to help eliminate common issues that lead to reduced efficiency within the warehouse workforce. 1. Create Processes to Reinforce Accountability Warehouse managers often turn to automation to improve fulfillment, but the benefits of automation are lost when pickers are careless (and assume a packer down the line will correct any mistake). Warehouse managers should require the perpetrators to resolve their errors, advises Paul Thomson, COO and co-founder of the travel item e-commerce site Minimus. Thomson’s team has reduced picking errors by asking packers to place erroneous inventory on a “reject” shelf. The responsible picker is then notified, asked to stop what they are doing and correct the error by fetching the correct item. Short-term losses in efficiency are quickly regained by establishing accountability among workers, says Thomson. 2. Document Procedural Changes & Compare against Errors For a warehouse, accurate inventory picking isn’t a benchmark for success–it’s a necessity. “In our industry, you rarely get credit for the 99.99 percent of things that go right,” says Milton Cornwell, COO of third-party logistics provider Materialistic. Most warehouse managers keep close tabs on internal picking error rates. But because error rates fluctuate, it’s difficult to know if inadequate training, improperly implemented technology, unrealistic expectations or worker negligence is the cause. Managers should create a meticulous log of all changes in the warehouse, and then compare them against error rate changes over time. “We look at error rates as an indication of an imperfect system,” says Thomson. By knowing what has changed recently in the warehouse environment, Thomson and his team are able to either understand if they need to re-train a new class of workers or if there is a malfunction in warehouse technology. 3. Improve Profit Sharing Programs with Extended Education To increase the impact of a profit-sharing program, leadership should help workers understand how the warehouse fits into the business. Profit sharing is a popular way that businesses emphasize quality work and incentivize teamwork in the warehouse. Success reflects efficient implication of one team’s action with others. Generous employs not only shares profit for its warehouse worker, but he also believes its training programs for warehouse workers–which discuss its business in general as well as the implications of one team’s actions upon others–are an important catalyst for its success. 4. Ask Leadership to Walk the Floor I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for Undercover Boss. But while the reality show often ends with a cheesy, made-for-TV epiphany from the CEO, asking your leaders to walk the floor can help find extraneous, unnecessary activities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Ask a senior member of your management team to help pick packages or assist in the storage yard for a day. During this time, ask if they question “why” things are being done the way they are as much as possible. The leadership at Minimus will frequently help on the warehouse floor, and Thomson recounts how one executive recently asked why a particular scale was being used in a staging area. Because many manufacturers don’t provide an even weight for products and zeroing-out a large scale is time-consuming, counting by hand is a better way to count items. Workers agreed this was inefficient, but it was just the way things had been done as long as anyone could remember. Minimus eliminated the scale and can now process orders more accurately, thanks to the ability of the non-entrenched executive to question the necessity of the process 5. Avoid Over Engineering Your Warehouse To achieve operational efficiency and high return on investment from new technology, it’s important to remember a new warehouse management system won’t break bad worker habits. Placing an expensive technology investment on top of an inefficient, unregulated workforce is a recipe for a poor return on investment. Thomson says that his team is considering a new software product that could improve pick-and-pack rates, but he hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on the purchase. One reason: his team can’t justify slowing down operations to integrate the technology into its current software and workflows. “Right now, the process isn’t really broken, so we don’t need to fix it,” says Thomson. He adds that this mindset has allowed his team the time to evaluate all its options and create a thorough implementation plan to ensure the investment is effective. I’m interested to hear how other operations have eliminated warehouse inefficiencies. Please leave a note in the comments with any strategies you’ve employed within your operation.

