Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Analysis, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

The cancer tumor profiling market in terms of technology has been segmented into next generation sequencing (NGS), quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization (ISH), and microarray, based on technology. NGS held the largest share in the cancer/tumor profiling industry, standing at 33.1%, in 2016. This leading position of NGS is mainly characterized by increased awareness about NGS products due to rising promotional activities for these products among the research laboratories and academic institutes. The NGS category is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The players in the market are developing different biomarkers based on what is to be detected in a patient. For instance, Caris Life Sciences, develops several biomarkers that are based on IHC, that detects the level of protein expression, translocations and fusions, ISH, amplifications, detects gene deletions, NGS, rapidly examines and more broadly detects DNA mutations, copy number variations and gene fusions across the genome, and fragment analysis, that detects changes in RNA or DNA to indicate the absence or presence of genetic marker. Due to this precise detection using biomarkers for the cancer-causing agent, there is an increase in the use of biomarkers for cancer profiling and thereby driving the growth of the cancer/tumor profiling market.

The key players in the cancer/tumor profiling market are collaborating with other firms to expand their market share. In September 2017, Indivumed, GmbH and Helomics Corp. entered into a partnership to analyze human cancer biospecimens and annotated clinical data from consenting patients around the world.

Some of the other key players operating in the cancer/tumor profiling market include Illumina, Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V. and NanoString Technologies, Inc.