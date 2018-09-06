Ecosmob Announce Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution Development Services

Ecosmob, a global leader in VoIP technologies, announce availability of multi-tenant IPPBX Solution development services.
Global VoIP technology leader Ecosmob announced the availability of advanced, full-featured and customized multi-tenant IP PBX solution development services for VoIP service providers as well as global enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s VP said that Ecosmob possesses exceptional expertise in multi-tenant IP PBX solution development. The company has teams with in-depth knowledge of Asterisk and Freeswitch implementations. These are the two main platforms on which IP PBX solution development is based and each has its advantages. A small sized enterprise, for instance, would find Asterisk based multi-tenant IP PBX more suited since development is fast and low cost. VoIP service providers and larger enterprises with a global platform needing thousands of simultaneous calls to operate would find Freeswitch based IP PBX development perfect. Ecosmob can leverage the advantages of either platform to deliver hosted IPPBX solutions that offer reliability, scalability and security backed by excellent ongoing support.

Ecosmob follows a modular and structured development path. What this means for clients, whether they are VoIP service providers or global enterprises, is that systems can be up and running in days instead of months. Features can be selectively incorporated with scope for future expansion due to the modular nature of development. Ecosmob IP PBX has dozens of features such as multi-level interactive voice response, DID management, find me/follow me, multi-lingual support and others. The best part is billing, multi-lingual options and multi-tenancy, which means VoIP service providers can offer this as a white label service. Larger enterprises operating in various geographical locations will find the multi-tenancy feature just as useful since it allows central coordination, monitoring and reporting as well as facility to tie into a backend CRM. This considerably improves customer service while reducing load on employees.

Ecosmob customized IP PBX is far better because it is tailored to suit each client’s business method and needs. The software based solution eliminates the need for heavy capex on hardware infrastructure. Inclusion of WebRTC further eases conferencing and communication on mobiles through a browser interface. “Along with rich feature set our IP PBX development also offers unprecedented ease of use since we also take care of media codecs and protocol integration,” said the VP.

“We fully understand that enterprises may have some type of CRM and IP PBX in operation and wish to upgrade. Our IP PBX customized to a user’s needs proves vastly superior. It is also easy to implement and integrate with existing infrastructure. If needed, the solution can eventually be evolved into a unified communication system with suitable layering,” he further added. For those who wish to implement IP PBX from the ground up, Ecosmob offers consultancy following an analysis of a client’s needs. Regardless, Ecosmob is the best choice. The company offers richer feature sets at lower costs and backs it up with ongoing support. Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from established enterprises as well as startups.

About: Ecosmob is an acknowledged player in the VoIP segment with expertise in custom development. They may be contacted by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via chat on https://www.ecosmob.com.

