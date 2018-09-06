Global Automotive Telematics Market is expected to attain a market size of $124.3 bn by 2022

According to a new report “Global Automotive Telematics Market (2016-2022)”, the global automotive telematics market is expected to attain a market size of $124.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)
Advent of smart phones has changed the definition of connectivity. People now expect to stay connected to internet 24*7. Automobile manufacturers strongly believe that providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles will boost their automobile sales. Automotive industry is going through a phase of digital revolution. In the next few years to come, automobiles will transform into communication devices. New hi-tech devices, smart phones, high-speed internet, numerous applications & open sources such as android systems have transformed the concept of connected vehicles.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-automotive-telematics-market/

The major factors driving the global automotive telematics market are safety and security concerns, 24*7 connectivity, superior driving features, online vehicle diagnostics & maintenance alerts, advanced connectivity solutions and others. On the other hand, some of the restraints associated with telematics market are the additional expenses borne by the consumer for availing the telematics services, threat of hackers breaching the security and accessing data or causing nuisance to the vehicle system, non-availability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity and lack of awareness among consumers in certain regions.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Telematics is used for both commercial as well as passenger vehicles. In order to analyze the market in detail, it has been studied with respect to commercial (light, medium and heavy commercial vehicle), referred to as commercial telematics and passenger vehicle, referred to as Consumer telematics. For all the segments in the report, we have analyzed both the commercial and consumer telematics. In 2015, Commercial Telematics segment dominated the Global Telematics Market By Type with market revenue of $20,037.3 Million. This segment would grow with a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Automotive Telematics Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
Based on applications for commercial telematics segment, the market is segmented into Fleet Management, Insurance, Infotainment, Navigation, V2v & V2i, Tele health and Remote alarm & monitoring. Fleet management was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Revenue Share by Type – 2015 (in %)
In terms of End user, Telematics market is segmented into various types such as Logistics & Transportation, Individuals and car rental, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Automobile manufacturers & dealers and Government agencies. Logistics & Transportation was the largest revenue-generating segment in the overall Telematics market by End user, and would continue to be the maximum revenue generating segment throughout the forecast period, 2016- 2022.

Global Commercial Telematics Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2022 (in %)
In 2015, Insurance segment dominated the Global Consumer Telematics Market By End User, and would garner market revenue of $13,659.1 Million by 2022. However, Government Agencies would exhibit maximum CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Consumer Telematics Market Revenue Share by End User Type – 2015 (in %)
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). For both, commercial as well as consumer telematics, North America was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automotive Telematics market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Ford Motor Company, BMW AG Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Vodafone Group Plc and TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

Research Scope

Global Automotive Telematics Market By Type
Commercial Telematics
Consumer Telematics
Global Commercial Telematics Market
By Application
Solution
Fleet / Asset Management
Navigation
Infotainment
Insurance
Tele-health
Others
Services
Design and consulting
Deployment
Maintenance
By End User
Transportation & Logistics
Insurance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Automotive Industry
Government Agencies
By Mode of Deployment
Automotive OEM
Aftermarket
Global Consumer Telematics Market
By Application
Solution
Fleet / Asset Management
Navigation
Infotainment
Insurance
Tele-health
Others
Services
Design and consulting
Deployment
Maintenance
By End User
Individual & Car Rental Services
Insurance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Automotive Industry
Government Agencies
By Mode of Deployment
Automotive OEM
Aftermarket
Global Automotive Telematics Market By Geography
North America Automotive Telematics Market
S. Automotive Telematics Market
Canada Automotive Telematics Market
Mexico Automotive Telematics Market
Rest of North America Automotive Telematics Market
Europe Automotive Telematics Market
Germany Automotive Telematics Market
K. Automotive Telematics Market
France Automotive Telematics Market
Russia Automotive Telematics Market
Spain Automotive Telematics Market
Italy Automotive Telematics Market
Rest of Europe Automotive Telematics Market
Asia-Pacific Automotive Telematics Market
China Automotive Telematics Market
Japan Automotive Telematics Market
India Automotive Telematics Market
South Korea Automotive Telematics Market
Singapore Automotive Telematics Market
Malaysia Automotive Telematics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Telematics Market
LAMEA Automotive Telematics Market
Brazil Automotive Telematics Market
Argentina Automotive Telematics Market
UAE Automotive Telematics Market
Saudi Arabia Automotive Telematics Market
South Africa Automotive Telematics Market
Nigeria Automotive Telematics Market
Rest of LAMEA Automotive Telematics Market
Companies Profiled
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Ford Motor Company
BMW AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo S.A
Harman International Industries, Incorporated
Vodafone Group Plc
TELEFÓNICA, S.A
In a survey conducted by Intermec at the end of last year, it was reported that mid-sized warehouses lose approximately 3,000 hours a year due to workforce inefficiencies. The survey also noted that 30 percent of warehouse managers had not conducted a review of their processes in the warehouse in the past year. In this article, I cover five strategies to help eliminate common issues that lead to reduced efficiency within the warehouse workforce. 1. Create Processes to Reinforce Accountability Warehouse managers often turn to automation to improve fulfillment, but the benefits of automation are lost when pickers are careless (and assume a packer down the line will correct any mistake). Warehouse managers should require the perpetrators to resolve their errors, advises Paul Thomson, COO and co-founder of the travel item e-commerce site Minimus. Thomson’s team has reduced picking errors by asking packers to place erroneous inventory on a “reject” shelf. The responsible picker is then notified, asked to stop what they are doing and correct the error by fetching the correct item. Short-term losses in efficiency are quickly regained by establishing accountability among workers, says Thomson. 2. Document Procedural Changes & Compare against Errors For a warehouse, accurate inventory picking isn’t a benchmark for success–it’s a necessity. “In our industry, you rarely get credit for the 99.99 percent of things that go right,” says Milton Cornwell, COO of third-party logistics provider Materialistic. Most warehouse managers keep close tabs on internal picking error rates. But because error rates fluctuate, it’s difficult to know if inadequate training, improperly implemented technology, unrealistic expectations or worker negligence is the cause. Managers should create a meticulous log of all changes in the warehouse, and then compare them against error rate changes over time. “We look at error rates as an indication of an imperfect system,” says Thomson. By knowing what has changed recently in the warehouse environment, Thomson and his team are able to either understand if they need to re-train a new class of workers or if there is a malfunction in warehouse technology. 3. Improve Profit Sharing Programs with Extended Education To increase the impact of a profit-sharing program, leadership should help workers understand how the warehouse fits into the business. Profit sharing is a popular way that businesses emphasize quality work and incentivize teamwork in the warehouse. Success reflects efficient implication of one team’s action with others. Generous employs not only shares profit for its warehouse worker, but he also believes its training programs for warehouse workers–which discuss its business in general as well as the implications of one team’s actions upon others–are an important catalyst for its success. 4. Ask Leadership to Walk the Floor I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for Undercover Boss. But while the reality show often ends with a cheesy, made-for-TV epiphany from the CEO, asking your leaders to walk the floor can help find extraneous, unnecessary activities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Ask a senior member of your management team to help pick packages or assist in the storage yard for a day. During this time, ask if they question “why” things are being done the way they are as much as possible. The leadership at Minimus will frequently help on the warehouse floor, and Thomson recounts how one executive recently asked why a particular scale was being used in a staging area. Because many manufacturers don’t provide an even weight for products and zeroing-out a large scale is time-consuming, counting by hand is a better way to count items. Workers agreed this was inefficient, but it was just the way things had been done as long as anyone could remember. Minimus eliminated the scale and can now process orders more accurately, thanks to the ability of the non-entrenched executive to question the necessity of the process 5. Avoid Over Engineering Your Warehouse To achieve operational efficiency and high return on investment from new technology, it’s important to remember a new warehouse management system won’t break bad worker habits. Placing an expensive technology investment on top of an inefficient, unregulated workforce is a recipe for a poor return on investment. Thomson says that his team is considering a new software product that could improve pick-and-pack rates, but he hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on the purchase. One reason: his team can’t justify slowing down operations to integrate the technology into its current software and workflows. “Right now, the process isn’t really broken, so we don’t need to fix it,” says Thomson. He adds that this mindset has allowed his team the time to evaluate all its options and create a thorough implementation plan to ensure the investment is effective. I’m interested to hear how other operations have eliminated warehouse inefficiencies. Please leave a note in the comments with any strategies you’ve employed within your operation.

