Multimedia Chipsets Market Projections, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

The structure on a chip (SoC or SOC) is a combined circuit (IC) that incorporates all machineries of a computer or the other electronic structure into a sole chip. It may comprise numerical, analog, mixed-signal, and often radio-frequency tasks; all on a sole chip substrate. SoCs are very communal in the mobile electronics market due to their low power-consumption.

Here are many ways of dividing the Multimedia Chipset Market On the grounds of skill, segmentation goes like microprocessor only, microprocessor with hardware components, DSP, DSP with microprocessor, etc. Yet, many of the chipsets are promoted to a classic market like DTV and hereafter have sectioned the multimedia SoC market on the basis of the end product.

Chipsets for imaging products [Camcorder, Digital Camera, etc.], Digital signal processors, Chipsets for handheld devices [comprising cell phones], Chipsets for audio devices [MP3 players], Chipsets for digital video players [DVDs], Chipsets for set-top box and Internet protocol TV [IPTV], Chipset for digital television [DTV].

Individually these markets have their peculiar characteristics and the chipsets so are improved for every device for structures and valuing. It is effortlessly possible to make a digital camera with a DSP or even chipset directed to the handy device market. With reference to the function, the worldwide market for multimedia chipsets has been sectioned into audio chipsets, and graphics chipsets.

With reference to the application, the worldwide market for multimedia chipsets has been sectioned into: digital cable TV, set top box and IPTV, handy devices that includes smart phones, tablets and portable gaming consoles, home media players (audio and video) and others. The “others” section comprises digital signal processors and chipsets for imaging products i.e. Digital camera, camcorder, etc.

The graphical multimedia chipsets were having major market portion internationally in 2014. The huge demand was estimated because of growing demand from the gaming industry. Refined games needed a devoted graphical card of capacity up to 1 GB. That has allowed important graphics chipsets manufacturers like NVidia, Intel, and AMD to finance in both computer and video games industries.

The use of multimedia chipsets in handy devices seized the major market share in 2014. It was expected to continue as the leader in the market through the estimated period. Reduction in smartphone charges, rise in utilization of smartphones with bigger screen size (normally 5.5 inch and more), and increasing online movement from smart phones these are the key factors increasing the call for smart phones internationally, that consecutively pushes the international smart phones chipsets section.

Speedy growth of set top box and IPTV is likewise motivating the international multimedia chipsets market. Newly, initiatives have been taken by the government of various counties that instructed the digitization of conservative cable television besides changeover from analog to internet centered digital television system has increased the demand of set top box at a tremendous rate. High static cost linked with formation of manufacture unit is limiting the development of international multimedia chipsets market. Yet, increase in gaming industry trailed by rise in demand of wearable devices market are few major openings for the international multimedia chipsets market.

Asia Pacific seized the major market for the multimedia chipsets market on the basis of income received in 2014 and was expected to remain as the leader of market in the prediction period. The development of the market in Asia Pacific is mainly credited to dense investment in System on Chip(SoC) manufacturing machinery, because APAC is the largest center for semiconductor producers.

North America is the second major market for multimedia chipsets on the basis of income. France is the major market for multimedia chipsets in Europe. Mixture[Hybrid] set-top boxes comprising innovative SoCs are essential for newscasters to deliver content. This is likewise important for the development of the System on Chip (SoC) market. Hence increasing the demand of multimedia chipsets market in Europe. Topography wise the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The main companies of this market are: NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., and the Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Market Segment:

Global Multimedia Chipsets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • STMicroelectronics
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Qualcomm
  • NVIDIA
  • MediaTek
  • DSP Group
  • Apple
  • Actions Semiconductor
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • Marvell Technology Group
  • Samsung

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Audio Chipsets
  • Graphics Chipsets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Digital Cable TV
  • Set Top Box And IPTV
  • Home Media Players
  • Handheld Devices
  • Others
