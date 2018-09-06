The Increasing Need for High-Performance Construction Material Creating a Path for Concrete Sealers

Bangalore, India: With its recently published study “Concrete Sealer Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the strict regulations towards building protection and need for high performance construction materials has triggered the demand for concrete sealers. Concrete sealers have revolutionized the decorative and functional solutions for buildings as it forms a protective layer on the concrete from top or bottom and facilitate anti-corrosion on the surface.

Concrete sealers are part of an advance architectural solution that has significant use in the construction sector, where it is applied to surfaces, to particularly protect and decorate the surface.

The key functions of concrete sealer application are penetration and topical. Both these functions visual enhancement as well as protection from stains or other damage. In this, topical concrete sealers are increasing in demand, by reducing surface damage considerably and imparting glow to the surface. The improving economic situation in developing countries is expected to increase the market potential, giving boost to a robust market growth. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2016–2023, to further improve the concrete sealer market at a CAGR of 7.1% and take it to $66.82 billion by 2023.

Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the market for concrete sealers. The region has grown rapidly in the past decades and is continuing to grow in terms of economy. The market has the advantage of the presence of big manufacturing units and growth in per capita income. The region currently dominates the global market in both value and volume terms, and is being followed by developed regions. These regions such as Europe and the US, which are home to various advanced infrastructural solutions have the advantage of high social awareness among the people. The dominance trend of Asia is expected to continue during the forecast period while the underdeveloped countries are expected to witness a higher penetration, thus pushing the concrete sealer market ahead.

In the overall concrete sealer industry, acrylic resin finds higher utilization owing to its cheap price, easy availability, and high-performance. Thus, acrylic resin accounts for a major market share in concrete sealer and is followed by epoxy and silicates. The contribution from these materials is expected to increase exponentially over the years, generating much higher revenues for overall sealers market in the future.

“Concrete sealer is becoming an increasingly attractive technique for protective and decorative properties. It enables anti-corrosion on the surface and can impart distinct characteristics to cater to application requirements in the end products. The growth in infrastructure and modernization across the world along with a changing economic scenario, especially in developing countries, shall drive the growth for the concrete sealers market in the coming years.”– Pooja Kumari, Research Analyst.

The key insights of the report are as follows:

• Global concrete sealers market has been analyzed based on the following function types:

o Topical

o Penetrating

• Global concrete sealers market has been analyzed based on the following material types:

o Acrylic

o Epoxy

o Silicates

o Silane

o Siloxane

o Others

• The study constitutes a classification based on the following applications:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Others

• Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

About Infoholic Research: Infoholic Research is a global market research and consulting organization providing strategic and high-level market intelligence in emerging and niche markets in ICT, Chemicals & Materials, and Healthcare domain. Founded in 2014, we are headquartered in Bangalore, India. We have an office in the US and consultants working across the globe. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provides information and forecast across all the emerging markets, technologies and business models. We aim at delivering high-quality results to our clients providing them with in-depth industry insights to identify new business opportunities and nurture their business strategies.

The increasing need for High-Performance Construction Material creating a path for Concrete Sealers. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2017–2023, to further improve the concrete sealer market at a CAGR of 7.1% and take it to $66.82 billion by 2023.https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report/concrete-sealer-market-global-drivers-restraints-opportunities-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2023/

Contact:

Sreenivasan KR

krs@infoholicresearch.com