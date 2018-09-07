Al Badie Group Expressed Plans And Desire To Enter Into The Indian Realty Sector

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – With the huge population, the real estate sector in India is really huge. There is a huge market for real estate investment in this country. So, the leader in many fields in Abu Dhabi, the Al Badie Group has expressed the desire to foray into the Indian Real Estate Market.

With this intention, the CEO and the Vice President of this group, Mr. Khaled Al Badie has expressed his desire to foray into the Indian real estate market by entering into a joint venture with any experience in the Indian real estate sector.

Mr. Al Badie has expressed his desire to get into a joint venture with an Indian real estate company with experience and expertise. When it comes to ABG, they already have an extensive experience in the property development arena in the UAE. Now, with a view to extending their market, the VP has expressed this desire. However, the company is yet to finalize the location to invest in the Indian Real Estate Market.

About Al Badie Group:

Al Badie Group has been a forerunner in the establishment of a UAE-based property development company. The company already has international associations in property development domain.

