In the report “Antimicrobial Coatings Market: By Protection Types (Explosion Prevention, Explosion Proof, Explosion Segregation); By Applications (Automation Systems, Lighting, Material Handling Systems, Surveillance Systems, Signaling Systems) – (2018 – 2023), published by IndustryARC, the key factors driving the market include increase in incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), rise in geriatric population and growing awareness among end consumers.

America with major share in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Americas is the largest for antimicrobial coatings market mainly owing to increasing adoption of these coatings especially in the HVAC, Construction and Medical end-user segments. The Americas market for antimicrobial coatings is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.27% and is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2023. The fastest growing regional segment for antimicrobial coatings is Europe which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.41% mainly driven by the growing adoption of these coatings in mold remediation and electronic industry segment. The European market is estimated to reach $488.48m by 2023.

Selected Raw Material Analysis done in the full Report:

Bacterial infection has become one of the major problems for infection of humans from the surfaces of medical devices and other metals substances. Antimicrobial market helps to overcome these growing problems. The market is generally categorized based on the raw materials into organic and inorganic coatings. Inorganic raw materials are barrier coatings and is estimated to be $1.7 billion in 2017. The market for this segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% and is forecast to reach $4.19 billion by 2023. Amongst all silver is the most common type of materials which is used due to its high resistivity to bacteria and toxicity. Silver antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% and is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2023. Copper antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to be the fastest and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% and is projected to reach $356m by 2023 from $179.3m in 2017. The antibacterial coating industry has been developing so rapidly, and it is possible that many in the professional cleaning market are unaware of just how fast it has been expanding.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/11672/antimicrobial-coatings-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

The growing and aging population worldwide (65 years +) demands more operating room time, which in turn creates greater and growing demand for efficacious and high-throughput sterilization methods, including the need for antimicrobial coated devices and equipment.

Among all the antimicrobial coatings, silver and copper based coatings are the most extensively used materials. Nevertheless, organic coatings coming into picture, the status will change in the future.

The higher new techniques assure higher resistance for microban, for the consumer which will make the substitution easy with continuous technological development.

The market usually suffers if the price war for consumers and the quality reliability factor take a backseat. So, market competitive one with top companies are competing on price front of the product. This will bring an upsurge if one and all can able to accept.

Key players of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

AkzoNobel Coatings Inc., Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International and Sherwin-Williams are the key market players in the global coil coating market. AkzoNobel offers performance coatings products for end use applications such as photo-catalytic coatings, HVAC, food processing and packaging, construction, mold remediation, medical, electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and others. BASF on the other hand is one of the major players in chemicals industry. PPG industries, Inc. offer coatings under industrial coatings and performance coating business segments. These two segments hold 93% of revenue share of the company. New innovative products launch will be the major development strategy for PPG industries since last five years.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market report is segmented as below

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report:

A. Antimicrobial Coatings Market- By Raw Material Type

1. Inorganic Coatings (Silver, Copper and Others)

2. Organic

3. Others

B. Antimicrobial Coatings Market- By Type

1. Escherichia Coli

2. Pseudomonas

3. Listeria

4. Others

C. Antimicrobial Coatings Market – By End-User

1. Photo Catalytic Coatings

2. HVAC

3. Food Processing and Packaging

4. Construction

5. Mold Remediation

6. Medical

7. Textiles

8. Electronics

D. Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

E. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Entropy

F. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

1. DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS

2. KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD

3. LONZA GROUP LTD.

4. KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V

5. SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

6. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

7. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

8. Company 8

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

What can you expect from the report?

The Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.