New Delhi, 25th August 2018: Department of Agriculture and Allied Departments, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh in association with Uttar Pradesh State Agriculture Produce Marketing Board has organised a curtain raiser event for Krishi Kumbh 2018 in the capital city, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Sh. Surya Pratap Shahi, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of U.P, who presided the event as its Chief of Guest. Apart from him, Shri S.P Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of Animal Husbandry, Govt. of U.P, and Smt. Swati Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) Agriculture Marketing also addressed the audience and share insightful details about the upcoming event.

Senior officials of UP government including Shri Prabhat Kumar, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Shri Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Shri Sudhir Bobade, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and several other dignitaries from UP and Govt. of India were also present at the curtain raiser event.

On the occasion, Sh. Surya Pratap Shahi, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of U.P, said, “Agriculture is the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s economy. There are 2.33 crore farming family in UP, out of which 92.5% are small and marginal farmers. Agriculture provides livelihood to 67.68% of the population. With this Krishi Kumbh, we are expecting to open new opportunities for the farmers and companies working in the agriculture sector. It is a great effort by the U.P. govt and I am thankful to Shri Narendra Modi, our honourable PM and Shri Yogi Adityanath, CM of UP for their continuous support in uplifting the economic and social condition of farmers, not just in UP, but all across the country. Under the current government, various special schemes have been launched for Agriculture sector and we are confident that this Krishi Kumbh 2018 will further help to grow the sector.”

Keeping in view the vast potential available in agriculture and allied areas and to double income of farmers, the UP govt. is organizing three days Krishi Kumbh from 26 to 28 October 2018 at Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Telibagh Lucknow. In this program farmers from all the 75 districts of the state and from other states,National & International agriculture scientists and representatives from industries & policy maker from Central and State government participated.

The primary objective of Krishi Kumbh 2018 is to provide a common platform to farmers, farmers group, technical experts and entrepreneurs for seamless exchange of knowledge regarding agriculture production food processing and marketing, agriculture mechanization, agro food processing, high value crops, input and technology management in agriculture, PHT, e-NAM, ICT and innovative models in extension, animal husbandries, horticulture, poultry, fishery and many more. Furthermore, the event aims at increasing the agriculture production by adopting advance technologies and emphasis on sustainable and durable production technology. The event will also develop integrated communication system involving different stake holders at village/district/state/national /international level.

Shri S.P Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of Animal Husbandry, Govt. of U.P, shared,“For doubling the income of farmers it is required to integrate the whole agriculture activities including animal husbandry in farmer activities.”

Smt. Swati Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) Agriculture Marketing also told, “Without providing marketing facilities to the farmers at the grassroots level, we would not be able to double the income of farmers. So the state government has developed a large infrastructure of agricultural marketing in the whole state. Now it is about 100 mandis are connected with e-NAM which will provide better opportunities to the farmers for marketing of their commodities with better price.”

The event is also expected to economically empower agriculture and allied sector and generate employment. Krishi Kumbh 2018 will enable the farmer to have latest improved technology and various technical sessions will be organized with scientist from international/national research institutes and agricultural universities. Under e-NAM scheme 100 mandies have been linked to e- NAM. Till date 28 lac farmers and 32000 traders have been registered and produce of 192 lac qtl. worth rs. 2794 crore have been traded.

The curtain raiser event also showcased the new technologies by the technological experts for the agriculture sector, announcements by the govt. for the sector and other important information related with the Krishi Kumbh 2018.