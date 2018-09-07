Grauer and Weil (India) Ltd display impressive products at Surface & Coating Expo 2018

September, 2018: Grauer and Weil (India) Ltd participated in the Surface & Coating Expo 2018 held from August 31 to September 2 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai. This was the third edition of India’s largest exhibition focused on Surface Engineering, Preparation, Finishing, Coatings, Corrosion Protection & Technologies and was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Grauer and Weil (India) Ltd displayed a host of stellar products mostly related to the automotive industry during the expo. Among the products showcased were zinc and zinc alloys which included zinc and zinc-nickel plated components that meet the stringent automotive specifications of OEMs like Hyundai, Ford, BMW, Maruti, TATA, Volkswagen, Nissan, Renault, Mahindra, TAFE and others. Other products were Trivalent passivated components in different shades like blue, yellow and black, Geomet-coated fasteners and other parts related to Bharat Benz, Hyundai and other industries like windmills etc. Plating on plastic components of the car and motor cycle industry, Electroless nickel mostly related to oil drilling and pipelines, Hard chrome related to earth moving equipment were also put up as part of the Grauer and Weil (India) Ltd stall.

The Surface Preparation, Treatment and Coating sector has gained major importance in recent years due to the value addition it provides in terms of finish, life and lower maintenance. With increased pollution levels, metals tend to deteriorate much faster which necessitates a better protection of surface treatment. The Surface & Coating Expo has proved to be a common platform where stakeholders from the industry come together to share knowledge and expertise and create a strong base of information. The exhibition also aims to provide solutions for preparation of surface, treatment and coating for modern and complex materials used in equipments and machines which may need a delicate process for coatings.

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd are pioneers and market leaders in the field of Electroplating Chemicals and Engineering Plants in the Metal Finishing Industry. With a rich legacy of almost six decades, the company is a formidable force that offers a diverse product blend including anodising, phosphating, pre-treatment and topcoats, engineering plants, effluent treatment and waste recovery systems, industrial lubricants, high performance protective paints and coatings for the automotive and marine industry. It is now a One Stop Solution Provider for protection of all types of substrates across various industrial segments.

Speaking about the expo, V Ramesh, General Manager, Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd, “The Surface & Coating Expo is an impressive platform where various stakeholders from the industry meet to exchange knowledge and create networking opportunities. The best advantage of proper surface and coating is reduced maintenance and hence this topic requires major awareness which is why such platforms are extremely effective. We are happy with the response our stall received and we could also meet many other experts from the industry to share opinions and knowledge.”

The expo also included a two-day International Conference on Surface and Coatings, a two-day Technology Conference on Surface and Coatings, two-day Certified Training Course on Paints and Coatings and an Open Floor Presentation on Auto Material Fabrication by industry experts.