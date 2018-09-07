Home Automation System Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 92.64 billion by 2023

Crystal Market Research offers a latest published report on “Home Automation System Market – 2014-2023” covers the present scenario and the growth prospects. The report delivers a comprehensive research based study of the market along with the market share, forecast data, in-depth analysis, and detailed overview global market.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Home Automation System Market was worth USD 52.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 92.64 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Home automation offers high quality solutions and makes use of progressed digital technology for the automation of products and systems. Home automation gives enhanced productivity and execution in automating the home or the household exercises to centrally control the system. Consumers need systems that are customized and professionally installed which is convenient to use. Home automation has been receiving traction in the course of the recent decade in developed nations attributable to consolidation of these services and products as a result of changing lifestyle and high rate of adoption of cutting edge technology.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ADT Pulse, Johnson Controls, HomeSeer, Crestron Electronics, Siemens Ltd, Honeywell, AMX LLC, Frontpoint, Control4, SmartThings and Vera. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The home automation market is anticipated to enlist a significant CAGR for the estimate time frame. Geographically, home automation market is divided into main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Eastern Europe, Japan, South America, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa. North America rules the worldwide home automation market because of progression in technology, increasing consumer awareness and high quality connectivity. North America is trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the home automation market.

Drivers & Restrains Outlook and Trend Analysis

Rising demand applications that can be used on a smart for home automation, developing awareness among consumers about energy consuming items, progressions in technology, comfort factor, urbanization, mobile connectivity, and change in way of life are the most critical driving components, which are boosting the development of the home automation market. Since home automation offers security, comfort and application of advanced technology, the interest for home automation market has expanded. Home automation products are not viewed as a must buy or a necessity. Their introductory installation cost is high, which is foreseen to inhibit the development of the market.

Market Segmentation

The Home Automation System Market is segmented on the basis of product into Mainstream Home Automation System, DIY (Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Luxury home Automation System and Managed Home Automation System. Based on application the market is segmented into Lighting, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning, Safety and Security, Entertainment (Audio and Video) and others. On the basis of networking technology the market is segmented into Computing Network Home Automation System, Wireless Home Automation System, Wired Home Automation System and Others.

Home Automation System Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

o Mainstream Home Automation System

o Luxury home Automation System

o Managed Home Automation System

o DIY(Do It Yourself Home Automation System)

Home Automation System Market, By Network Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

o Wireless Home Automation System

o Wired Home Automation System

o Computing Network Home Automation System

o Others

Home Automation System Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

o Lighting

o Safety and Security

o Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning

o Entertainment (Audio and Video)

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

