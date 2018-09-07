Open Source Intelligence Market Analysis- Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2023

Crystal Market Research offers a latest published report on “Open Source Intelligence (osint) Market – 2014-2023” covers the present scenario and the growth prospects. The report delivers a comprehensive research based study of the market along with the market share, forecast data, in-depth analysis, and detailed overview global market.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are CybelAngel, KB Crawl SAS, Palantir Technologies, SAIL LABS Technology, Digimind, Verint Systems, Intrinsic Technologies LLC, Expert system, Thales Group and Exalead Dassault Systemes. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market has encountered significant growth in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Open-source knowledge (OSINT) is information gathered from freely accessible sources to be utilized as a part of an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the expression “open” alludes to overt, freely accessible sources instead of covert or undercover sources. It isn’t associated with open-source programming or public intelligence. OSINT under some name has been around for many years. With the introduction of instant communications and quick data transfer, a lot of significant and predictive intelligence would now be able to be acquired from public, unclassified sources.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The market is driven by North America trailed by Asia pacific. This is majorly due to the expanded digital assaults in U.S. Also because of the dynamic advancement and development in research and development the organizations in the U.S and Canada have embraced to the innovation sooner than others. Nonetheless, the market development in Asia pacific is anticipated to develop tremendously.

Drivers and Restraints

One of the major benefits of making use of OSINT is cost. OSINT is significantly less expensive in comparison with customary data gathering tools. OSINT provides a possibly more prominent rate of return and this feature is especially significant for associations with a tight intelligence spending plan. Apart from the cost benefit, OSINT has numerous advantages with regards to accessing to and sharing data. Data can be lawfully and conveniently shared with anybody; open sources are constantly accessible and always forward on any subject. Information collected from public sources is an ideal resource for intelligence for national security and can be useful to support creation of long-term techniques for a wide range of business goals.

Market Segmentation

The Open Source Intelligence Market is segmented

on the basis of Type, Technology and Application.

Based on type the market is segmented into divided into Human Intelligence, dark web analysis, link/network analysis, content intelligence, text analytics, data analytics, artificial intelligence and big data. Out of these, big data, text analytics and link/network analytics command the market. This is owing to technological progressions and analytics in cyber space prompting increased threat of cyber-attacks, piracy, and other illegal exercises.

Based on technology the market is segmented into Big Data analytics, web analysis, text analytics, cyber security, video analytics, , and social media analysis. Big data software enables OSINT to provide productive and important support for an organization’s business techniques and intelligence.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into Homeland Security, Public sector, Military & Defence, Private sector, National security and others.

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

