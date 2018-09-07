Super capacitor Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights
In this rapidly changing environment, demand for power backup for low power equipments such as RAM, SRAM, and microcontrollers is ever increasing. This is driving the super capacitor market. Innovation is a key driver of Super Capacitor Market. The market trend indicates that hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart grids, and renewable energy systems are increasing. Observing the current trend and sales the study indicates a sudden hike in super capacitor market.
The study indicates that increasing costs of fossil fuels and the dangerous impact of rising carbon emissions are compelling several consumer electronics manufacturers and automobile makers to adopt new alternative power supplies which is responsible for growth the super capacitor market by the forecast period. The super capacitor has many benefits as on-hand charge methods, low impedance, cost effective storage and others which boosts the market. Whereas the higher costs of the material used for super capacitors and low density are restraining factors for the super capacitor market.
The Super capacitor Market is growing rapidly over 22% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 4 billion by the end of forecast period.
Key Players
The prominent players in the super capacitor market are- Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Angstron Materials (U.S.), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Graphenex (UK), Vina Technology (South Korea), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada) among others.
Super capacitor Market Segmentation
The super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region. Looking through the type segment it’s been observed that double layer super capacitor would dominate the super capacitor market with the largest market share. The super capacitor market is dominated by consumer electronics sector. However, the automotive sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector in the super capacitor market by the forecast period.
Recently, it has been observed that many new development and research is still going on in the field of super capacitors to increase the capability. As per a recent news, the researchers in Australia have developed a new type of electrode that radically increases the energy storage capacity of super capacitors and could lead to flexible, thin film self-contained solar capture and storage devices.
Market Research Analysis:
Regional analysis for Super capacitor market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region would account for largest share in super capacitor market by the forecast period. It has been observed that countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan would enhance the super capacitor market by the forecast period owing to the increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more.
Segments:
The global super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region.
Super capacitor by Type:
- Double layer capacitor
- Pseudo capacitor
- Hybrid capacitor
Super capacitor by Material:
- Electrodes
- Activated carbon
- Activated carbon fibres
- Carbon aerogel
- Carbide-derived carbon
- Graphene
- Metal oxides
- Others
Super capacitor by Application:
- Audio system
- Camera
- Solar Watch
- Laptop
- Aircraft
- Others
Super capacitor by End-user:
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
