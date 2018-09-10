Global Digital Health Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Digital Health Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Digital Health Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Digital Health.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Digital Health Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Digital Health Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Epic Systems Corp, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and Cerner Corp. According to report the global digital health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1601

Digital health is the convergence of the digital and genomic revolutions with health, healthcare, living, and society. Patients and consumers use digital health to better manage and track their health and wellness related activities. Many medical devices now have the ability to connect to and communicate with other devices. Devices that are already FDA approved are being updated to add digital features. FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health is excited about these advances and the convergence of medical devices with connectivity and consumer technology. Digital health can give people the opportunity to be provided with smart care in a homely environment.

Rapidly improving healthcare IT infrastructure along with remote patient monitoring services drives the growth of the digital health market. Additionally, increasing occurrence of cardiovascular disorder and aging population across the world are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the digital health market. However, lack of infrastructure and high capital investment to build the infrastructure in developing economies are likely to restrain the growth of the digital health market. On the other hand, increasing adoption of cloud-based systems and increase in demand for mobile apps are providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the digital health market over the upcoming years. Implementation of ehealth aims at creation of electronic health card for everyone since 2018 is anticipated to boost the business growth. The card will include health data that can be accessible by hospitals, doctors, as well as pharmacies across the nation with patient consent such implementations are most likely to boost market growth.

Among geographies,U.S accounted for the largest share in the digital health market. The growth in the U.S region is due to increase in occurrence of chronic diseases and growing elderly population base.Morever, stringent regulatory norms in the United States and threat associated with data privacy and security are restricting the growth of global digital health market. China is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to high adoption rate of technologies and various supportable initiatives undertaken by the Chinese government to support eHealth. Japan accounted for largest Asia Pacific digital health market market share owing to rapid adoption of tele health and mobile health technology.

Segment Covered

The report on global digital health market covers segments such as, service and end-user. On the basis of service the global digital health market is categorized into mobile device, cloud based solution, big data analytics and healthcare mobility. On the basis of end-user the global digital health market is categorized into clinics, government hospitals, specialty hospital and general hospital.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital health market such as, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Epic Systems Corp, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and Cerner Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global digital health market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of digital health market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the digital health market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the digital health market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-digital-health-market