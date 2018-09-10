Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market (Product, Distribution Channel) Forecast 2018 – 2024

According to a new report Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, published by KBV research, The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is expected to reach $37.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market held the dominant share in the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Sanitary Pads was the most lucrative market segment in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The Panty Liners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market is expected to remain the most preferred choice among user throughout the forecast period (2018-2024). The Retail Pharmacies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/feminine-hygiene-products-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Edgewell Personal Care Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group), Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Panty Liners

Tampons & Menstrual Cups

Spray and Hygiene Wash

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores/Department Stores

Specialty stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-Lets Group Ltd.

Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group)

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market