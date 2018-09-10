NSE Academy, Wharton Executive Education and Knowledge@Wharton sign MoU to impart financial knowledge and skills to Indian high school students

The NSE Academy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Knowledge@Wharton (K@W), the online journal of research and business analysis of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Wharton Executive Education (WEE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart financial knowledge and skills to Indian high school students across the country.

The 9th and 10th grade students in Tier II and III cities would get a great opportunity to have access to the courses from one of the world’s most renowned business school, Wharton School. Wharton’s specialized global courses will be offered to students in smaller towns through state of art technology.

The think-tank at the NSE and Wharton are in the process of designing developmental and customized content for the course based on materials developed by Knowledge@Wharton High School and Wharton Executive Education. This course will be delivered through a digital platform and will enable students to understand intricacies of finance.

Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE and Dr. Michael R. Gibbons, Deputy Dean, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, signed the MoU at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said: “NSE has always focused on awareness and knowledge as building blocks for creating a large and informed investor base, which is critical for strong and vibrant capital markets. NSE initiatives in this area have touched millions of students, housewives, retired persons, salaried people, and businessmen to sophisticated investors. NSE has imparted basic financial knowledge to more than 3 million high school students over the years and certified advanced financial skills to more than 2 million people. The current tie-up with Knowledge@Wharton and Wharton Executive Education is another step in this direction to bring together strengths of two great institutions to create financially aware investors.”

Dr. Michael R. Gibbons, Deputy Dean, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania said, “The mission of Knowledge@Wharton and Knowledge@Wharton High School is to disseminate knowledge from Wharton to a global audience. We are delighted that we have the opportunity to work with NSE to help share Wharton’s research and insights with high-school students in India.”

NSE Academy, Wharton Executive Education and Knowledge@Wharton will collaborate to educate high school students in India about finance and investment. They will also work together to further expand the Knowledge@Wharton High School (KWHS) Investment Competition, which has been offered to high school students in India and other countries in recent years. In addition, they will jointly offer an online course for high school students in India. The course will be developed and distributed by NSE Academy, Wharton Executive Education and K@W/KWHS.

NSE Academy will collaborate with Knowledge@Wharton (K@W) and Wharton Executive Education to launch and expand the reach of the K@W High School Investment Competition in India by taking the competition to tier 2 and 3 cities.

Dr. Jagmohan Raju, Vice Dean of Wharton Executive Education, said, “Wharton Executive Education is committed to delivering online learning programs in creative and innovative ways. The program in collaboration with NSE and Knowledge@Wharton to educate high school students in India is another step in that direction.”