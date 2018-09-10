Washer System Vehicle Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​The washer system used in vehicles is a vital convenience and safety feature. The washer system removes the dirt and water and improves the visibility to aid driver. The washer system consist of a water tank, water pump, wiper arms, motor and other components. Technological advancements has led to development of headlight washer technologies with the conventional windshield washer system.

The windshield washer system is mandatory across all the regions, with differences in wiping area. The demand for optimal visibility has led to rise in wiper blade trends and evolution of beam blade and hybrid blade. Luxury vehicles such as Mercedes has started using integrated blades with water jets. The use of this technology allows saving space and light weighting of the vehicle as it consumes less water and permits vehicle to have a smaller washer tank. The washer system with integrated jets cleanse the windshield without any smudge and obtains better visibility.

The headlamp washer system have undergone a revolution with the wipers disappearing as the new polycarbonate headlamps developed scratch. The headlamp washer nowadays only use a high speed jet fitted on the bumper that removes the dirt on the headlamp surface. The headlamp washer system for vehicle market is expected to grow in North America and Europe region as they use road salts and antifreeze chemicals to prevent ice forming on roads. The dirt accumulation on headlamps increase glare to other road users and also reduces visibility of driver. Continental Automotive GmbH, Kautex and Valeo are leading companies developing headlight washer systems.

The global washer system for vehicle market is classified by washer system type, vehicle type, component type, sales channel type and geography. By system type the global washer system for vehicle market is classified under three systems. The windshield washer system is the leading segment with major market share. The market for the headlight washer system is expected to witness a higher CAGR. The headlight washer system has penetrated the premium car markets with leading automakers like Mercedes, Volvo and Skoda using the system. The development of technology and visibility regulations are suspected to boost the headlight washer system for vehicle market further.

By Vehicle type the global washer system for vehicle market is segmented under passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle is expected to drive the washer system for vehicle market with its increasing production. As the penetration of rear wipers in the passenger cars is higher than the commercial vehicles it is fruitful market for the washer system components such as wiper arms. The North America is a leading market for the commercial vehicle production and thus promises high demand for the commercial vehicle washer systems.

By components the washer system for vehicle market consist of parts such as wiper blade, wiper arm, washer tan, motor and other 3 components. The wiper motor is one of the leading components in the washer system. The increase in SUV and cross over market is leading to growth in wiper blades, as such vehicles have rear wipers also.

By sales channel, the washer system for vehicle market is segmented under OEM and Aftermarket. Wiper blades and wiper arms are the leading components for the aftermarket sales. As the wipers have a shell life and needs to be changed on intervals they pose a strong aftermarket potential.

By Geography, the global washer system for vehicle market is spread across regions divided as North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for the washer system and is expected to depict further increase in market penetration.

The global key players operating in washer system for vehicle market include Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental Automotive GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck &Co., Kautex, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Denso Corporation, B. Hepworth and Company Limited, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC., AM Equipment, Pilot Automotive.

